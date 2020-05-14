Ultimate Guide on Home-Work Balance: How to Make Home a Better Place to Relax and Work Remotely

The world is currently battling a global pandemic right now, and as responsible citizens, we must do what we can to “flatten the curve” and slow down the rate of infection by staying at home and following quarantine procedures. This doesn’t mean that we can’t do anything to improve what we have control over, though. Quite the contrary, there are ways to move on with our daily lives and be comfortable at home even amidst the crisis.

That’s why in this article, we are going to share with you some home decoration ideas to achieve that home-work balance even while staying indoors. We are going to provide tips on how to create a home office to allow you to work remotely, as well as other ways on how to turn your home into a safe yet relaxing sanctuary from the virus that’s currently ravaging the world outside. Ready? Then let’s get started.

The Desk

The key to making working from home possible is to first dedicate a space specifically for the task. While working with your laptop on the dining table or on your lap as you’re in bed is possible, you won’t be half as productive if you have a separate work desk, and much more, if you have a home office.

We understand, though, that not everyone has the extra room to designate as your home office. This is the reason why we suggest that you focus on getting a work desk instead. To further ensure productivity, here are more tips:

Organize it. A cluttered desk equals a cluttered mind. Achieve clarity by making sure that your desk has enough storage options to keep your office essentials organized. It doesn’t have to be boring, though. A glass tray with gold detail, for instance, will surely elevate any work desk, compared to the usual aluminum tray used to hold pieces of paper.

Keep it well lighted. Position your desk in a spot that gets enough natural light, but just in case you're a night owl like so many of us, then make use of focused lighting such as table and floor lamps. They can double as decorative elements as well.

Decorate it. You can always get office supplies that look conveniently posh, but this doesn't mean that you can't decorate your desk with actual home accessories especially if these decor elements can help you enjoy working on your desk more.

Home Accessories

Speaking of home interior accessories, that’s the next topic that we’re going to talk about. Let’s go beyond your workspace and turn your home into a relaxing abode in order to achieve that home-work balance.

Lighting

We’ve already mentioned focused lighting pieces that can serve as a decorative element for your work desk, but what about for other spaces in your home? While installing a statement chandelier is an obvious choice to serve as a focal point of any room, we recommend mixing things up and supporting it with more delicate pieces like wall sconces for added flair. It also adds a more relaxing vibe to any space.

Wall Art

You can always install a dramatic wall light to serve as wall art, nothing replaces a meticulously arranged and curated gallery wall as our top design option, especially if you’re redesigning your home to make it more relaxing.

Perfectly arranged grids don’t just look very satisfying, but they also give you plenty of space to hang pieces that mean the most to you like family photos, calming art prints, and even typography of your favorite quotes.

Carpets and Rugs

Any list in making one’s home more relaxing will never be complete without mentioning carpets and rugs. After all, they add a layer of soothing comfort to any room on top of an unforgiving floor.

Floor coverage can serve as an accent piece too and can anchor your furniture together, especially sitting areas. For a visually cluttered room, choose a wide, plain, and neutral-colored area rug to tone the noise down. To add a pop of color to a minimalist room, though, feel free to use a patterned piece with an interesting texture.

Flowers

Finally, breathe some life into your space with flowers. Their sweet scent can be therapeutic. They can help improve the indoor air quality of your home. And most of all, they always add a nice pop of color that always looks well with any room aesthetic.

So you see, there are actually a lot of things that you can do in order to make the most of your quarantine period. You can even take this break as an opportunity to tackle the home design projects that you’ve always been meaning to do but simply don’t have the time. We hope that you have found the tips we have shared helpful in your future projects. Happy styling and keep safe!

Leila Amber Leila Amber is a Design Trend Setter at KnotHome and a passionate writer, home decor and design enthusiast. She has a keen interest in the content that inspires her to dig deeper into the practice and create helpful design and decor guides.

