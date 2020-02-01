Making Time for Your Family When Working at Home

As I sit here thinking about my two boys, Jesse who is 16 and heading to college next fall and Dustin, my baby, who is almost as tall as I am, I realize that no matter what happens in our lives we have to make time for the most important thing that we have. We all know that I am talking about family!

These days, our daily lives can become so hectic and overwhelming that sometimes we forget what is truly important. Especially if you are trying to build your own home business. Our business becomes our life and other things get pushed to the side.

I recently was in a state of confusion about my own Web Success. Although I love my business, I felt it was taking over my life. I felt so overwhelmed and in over my head. I thought my life would be so much simpler without having to run Web Success. I actually considered quitting.

Well, thank goodness, after much contemplation and a couple of chats with a good friend, I knew I could never give up Web Success. I worked too long and hard and made too many friends to just quit!! Web Success is and always will be a part of my life.

Here are some things you can do to prevent your business from taking over your life:

1. Set aside some time every day for the family.

Having a little time with your family is very relaxing, invigorating and refreshing. Have a family movie, play board games, take a family walk or bike ride, or have a picnic. There are so many simple things you can do with your family that does not require a lot of time and/or money.

2. Set aside some time for yourself.

This is something that we all need sometimes. Just sit, relax, read a good book, listen to music, watch TV or just relax with a cup of coffee. Whatever it is that soothes you and refreshes your mind. Taking a little solo time will make family and work time much more enjoyable.

3. Organize your time.

This simple yet effective task will enable to do much more work and have more family time than just going from one thing to another, trying to figure out what to do next.

4. Exercise.

This is another thing you can do with family or solo. Go for a nice brisk walk or hop on your bike and go for a ride. Exercise is a great stress reducer and it also helps refresh your mind.

5. Get involved with your kids’ lives.

Talk to them. By doing this you will feel much more in control in your personal and work life. This will give you stability you might not feel otherwise.

6. Have a date night with your hubby/wife or sweetheart.

Sometimes we get lost in our lives and don’t take time to really be with each other. To do this is extremely important because if we are happier and more relaxed with our mate, that feeling will spill out into other areas of our lives, making us more productive.

7. Take a day off from your computer.

Go out for the day with your family and do not even think about email or websites or business of any kind. After such a day, you will be refreshed and ready to get back to work.

Besides many other things, having Web Success has instilled in me just how important family is. No matter what life throws at you, always make time for family!!



Recommended Books on How to Balance Life and Work:





Don’t be one of the 95% of people who fail at their online business. Terri Seymour can help you make money online. Find out how to increase your traffic and sales with her popular “How to Build Your Online Business” ebook for FREE at: ==> http://www.SeymourProducts.com

Similar Posts:

GD Star Rating

loading...

GD Star Rating

loading...