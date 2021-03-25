Learn How to Adjust Your Work from Home with Kids during COVID-19

Curious are the times we’re living in today. The world is nothing like it used to be as the way of living has severely changed since coronavirus. We live in an era of uncertainty and fear. Will we ever get back to normal? Will our kids and we return to work/school?

The best answer to these questions is, “time will tell.” Therefore, there’s no point in worrying about the future. Instead, we can focus on the present and how to make the best out of it.

Working from home before coronavirus seemed a luxury, but our home should never be our office, especially when the kids are around. It is only now when we realize how hard it really is to work from home.

Waking up and creating your routine, working in PJ’s from your couch, and spending most of your time in your house with two kids to manage is more a nightmare than a dream come true.

Working from home with kids running around is a challenging mission that requires an ingenious plan and a radical change of the way you live your life. Therefore, in today’s post, we’re presenting how to adjust your work from home with kids during COVID-19.

Partnership

We live in a time marked by change. Work from the office turns into work from home, schools are closing or are redefined in an online environment, and many other regular activities are no longer the same. At this point, our only choice is to adapt and change too.

Fortunately, you are not alone – you have a partner, your kids, and your family. Most important in this time of change is your partnership with the one you have chosen to love and go through the darkest times.

We are living dark times, and you and your lover are in this together to help and support each other. Therefore, in order to face the change regarding your work and kids, you and your partner must be in this together.

Communication

This change is affecting all your family, and the first step is effective communication – without it, there’s not much to be done. Communication is the key element to solve any problem. Currently, your problem is how to manage your work effectively from home while your kids run around.

With Your Partner

First things first, you should open up and communicate with your partner about it. Seek counseling in him/her and confide your worries and struggles. I can’t stress enough how important it is to communicate your feelings with your partner. Communication is the first step to find a solution and a routine that will help you adjust successfully to this change.

With Your Kids

If your kids are big enough, more than four years old, you should at least try to communicate with them in simple words that you need their help. You should even explain to them how important your work is and how it can help you achieve your mission.

You can turn it into a game in which you are the chief commandant, and your kids are your right hand, and they need to follow your missions properly in order to succeed. Keep in mind this piece of advice from the assignment writing services: never underestimate your kids’ ability to understand – they are smarter than we think.

With Your Parents

Communicating with your parents can lead to perfect solutions too. For instance, if you are open with your struggles and you express your need for help, I’m sure that they will be more than happy to spend some time with their grandkids for a week or so. They can even help you with cooking if the situation gets overwhelming. The point is that communication will lead to good solutions that will make your life easier.

Combat Plan – Flexible Schedule

Now that you communicate and everything is clear, and you can count on everyone, it’s time to make the “combat” plan. Adapting to such a significant change as this, requires a very well planned strategy. Just try to picture how chaotic your life would be if you don’t have a plan.

You have to think about everything from filling your kids’ schedule to splitting the daily activities and responsibilities with your partner. Every tiny aspect must be taken into consideration. According to a team of professional dissertation service uk, it would be best if you think about every unexpected thing that can happen with your kids based on their personalities.

This combat plan is crucial because regardless of what will happen, you will be prepared. As well, in accordance with what I just said, it is also essential to keep a flexible note in your plan/schedule. This way, if something unexpected happens, your program won’t have much to suffer.

Morning and Night Routine

Having a morning and a night routine are the foremost two steps that you need to take to have an organized routine. I can’t emphasize enough how important are the ways you start and finish a day and how great it can impact your life. Of course, you will have to create an accustomed morning and night routine for your kids too. If you and your partner have a different schedule, you can have independent but intertwined routines.

Meals Time

Another important aspect of your routine is the meals which must take place at fixed hours. This way, you will avoid all the kids’ interruptions when we eat. Even more, it would help if you prepared a meal plan for a week, so everyone will know what the options are for the week. This way, you can avoid all the moaning and disputes regarding what is there to eat.

Breaks & Fun Time

If you want your plan and routine to function properly, you must not forget about break time. You can’t work on and on – you need to allow your brain to relax and regain its strengths. As well, you must include a fun time for your kids in your plan.

The time you spend with your kids while having fun is extremely important. If you have already saved time to have fun with your kids every day, the kids will stay patient and wait for that time to play together.

Get Out Every Weekend

Since everything is happening in the same place, your house, getting out is crucial so you won’t lose your mind. Your kids need diversity and ways to consume all their energy. If you can offer this during the week, it will be amazing for your kids, if not, try to do so every weekend.

Make short trips every weekend, and when there’s not much time to go out in the park or stay local, even small activities are important for both you and your kids.

Take Time for Yourself – Relax

This change you’re facing is a very difficult one, and to make sure you’re doing it right and you don’t put too much pressure on your shoulders, you need to relax. You need to take time for yourself and relax. Go in the garden, at the spa, or for a walk in the park alone and just let go of all your worries and relax. You are only human, after all.

Don’t be so hard on yourself. Such a big change requires time and patience. Start with baby steps and do everything you can to make things good for everyone. If you get overwhelmed, that should be a very good red flag that you need some time out and relax.

Conclusion

One thing you should always remember is that nothing is impossible – you just need the right plan and proper guidance/knowledge. Parenthood is far from being an easy mission, and it gets even more difficult and challenging when schools are closed, and you work from home.

Despair is not the answer. You can only succeed in such a situation with calm and patience. Start slow, with baby steps and make perseverance and discipline your best friends. Last but definitely not least, never forget your kids’ needs but neither of yours.

