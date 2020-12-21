How to Balance Business and Household Chores

Photo by Jimmy Dean on Unsplash

Setting up a business is a dream for many people. And there are plenty of advantages to running your own company including a better work-life balance, being able to look after your kids while you work, and most importantly doing what you love. But there are also downsides compared to being employed. You may struggle to work from home without being distracted, and the long hours and never switching off can lead you to feel overwhelmed. When you’re spending all your time setting up and maintaining your home business, household chores can quickly take a back seat. Soon the dishes are piling up and there’s clutter everywhere. Yes, the pros and cons of starting your own business from home should be carefully considered. But if you’re worried about balancing household tasks and work, here’s what you can do to make things a little easier.

Have a system in place

When you’re combining home life and work all from the same location, it’s worth devising a dedicated system to manage chores. You could draw up a routine based on hours of the day. For example, a good morning routine may include loading and emptying the dishwasher. During lunch time, you could take care of the laundry. Alternatively, you may want to devise a system based on rooms. Perhaps you prefer washing dishes right away every time you use the kitchen. Whatever you do, drawing up a plan helps you to manage tasks more efficiently and sets you on course to stick to your new routines.

Split tasks and outsource

If you’re living with a partner or older children, you can assign some household chores to them such as cleaning the toilet or emptying the dishwasher. If they need some instructions, they can learn the best ways from this blogpost. Working from home is hard enough, everyone in your household should do their bit to contribute to a home that’s comfortable and clean. If you’ve got young children you can teach them early on how to pack away their toys at the end of the day. And that’s not all. There are plenty of other household chores you can outsource.

Prepare meals in advance

If you’re pressed for time, you’ll want to avoid spending hours in the kitchen cooking lunch and dinner. Instead, you could prepare larger meal portions and store away leftover food in the freezer or fridge. This keeps dishes fresh and ensures that you and your family still get to enjoy a tasty meal for lunch and dinner. Simply allow that pasta bake or soup to thaw, pop it in the microwave or oven to heat, and serve as usual.

Focus on a handful of household tasks a day

Don’t try to do everything in a single day. It can be frustrating when things pile up, but if you stick to just three chores a day, you’ll soon find that you can accomplish much more in a single week than when you’re allowing things to pile up. Whatever you do, remember not to be too hard on yourself. Running a business from home while managing a household is challenging. So if you miss a few tasks, don’t worry about it!

