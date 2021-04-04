4 Ways to Find a Work-Life Balance with a Home Business

When you work for someone else, you can go home or clock out at closing time. However, when you work for yourself at a home business, that’s not the case. Some of the hardest workers are entrepreneurs. Many of which are workaholics. They never turn their phones off. You will find them during dinner or late at night sending emails. However, this is not a healthy environment for anyone. It has been proven that work-life balance is important to your health and wellbeing. Let’s cut to the chase with these four proven ways to find a work-life balance with a home business.

1. Set a work schedule and stick to it.

There are only twenty-four hours in a day. Most people believe that an eight-hour day is a full day; however, you must define for yourself and your home business what a full day is for you. Depending on what else is going on in your home as well as where your customers are located, you can tweak your schedule. However, after you have it set, stick to it. Don’t be that parent that misses the soccer shot because he/she was checking email. Don’t be the one that forgets about dinner plans with the neighbors because he/she was on a conference call.

2. Use social media marketing to your advantage.

Marketing your home business is a big task. You have to design ads, write copy, and test. However, reaching your target audience has become much easier with social media. You can have a rifle focus on which demographics are your ideal customer. With social media ad placements, you can create an ad and its budget. Then, you watch your likes, shares, and purchases come through your feed as you make dinner or watch your favorite Netflix series.

3. Make family time a priority.

In order to have a work-life balance, you have to put your relationships and family as a priority. If you set a work schedule and stick to it, you can make family time a priority each and every day. If your fiance or loved one isn’t from the U.S., you need to make a k1 visa application for them a priority. Work-life balance is difficult and almost impossible when there is limited time to see one another and the distance is great.

3. Automate everything you can.

After you set your schedule and stick to it, automate everything you can. If someone calls, emails, or other after-hours, you can automate responses. By creating these responses in advance, you can spend more time with your loved ones around the fireplace, dinner table, or tv. There are many tools to automate sales, marketing, and customer service. Use technology to your advantage.

It is possible to find a work-life balance with a home business. However, it does take some time and planning to make it happen. By implementing the four tips above, you will be well on your way to finding a work-life balance at your home. Good luck!

Eileen Conant Eileen Conant is a freelance business writer who also dabbles in painting on the side.

