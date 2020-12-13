Four Ways to Maximize Home-Based Business Success

If you own and operate a home-based business as a solo entrepreneur, do you ever wonder about techniques for maximizing profits? You’re not alone, because many one-person companies struggle to find an adequate customer base, earn a decent margin on sales, and stay ahead of the competition. Fortunately, there are several tried and true methods that can help you not only stay afloat but earn a good living while doing so. Consider one or more of the following suggestions for boosting your bottom line.

Outsource to Stay Solo

Resist the temptation to hire experts if you can more easily outsource certain tasks to freelancers. In the long run, sole proprietors can save huge amounts of money by staying solo and avoiding a payroll expense to their long list of cash outflows. Whether it’s marketing, accounting, legal research, website design, cyber security, or anything else, search for freelancers who sell their services by the hour or project. You’ll eventually find a core group of people to call for specific tasks but won’t have to worry about paying salaries, health insurance premiums, or all the other expenses associated with employees.

Use Content Marketing

Content marketing is the workhorse of the small business marketing world. That’s because well-written pieces do several things at once. Not only do they inform potential customers of your existence, but they position you as an expert, go-to person in the niche. And, when you learn to use the intent SEO method from Granwehr.com of choosing just the right keywords, it’s possible to not only boost revenue but consistently outrank most of your competitors.

Intent SEO focuses on selecting keywords based on the actual intentions of your potential customers. For example, if you sell homemade jewelry from your own website, a typical keyword for that niche would be either “jewelry” or “custom jewelry.” When you add intent to the mix, you would use a term like “buy homemade jewelry,” or simply “buy jewelry” to hone in on the consumer’s intentions and goals.

Add Digital Products to the Mix

Regardless of what you currently sell, adding one or two digital products to your offerings can make a big difference in earnings. For instance, if you sell gourmet baked goods, you could add items like how-to baking books and informational literature to your shopping page. Or, hire a video freelancer to help you create an instructional course about how to achieve the best results when baking specialty items. The beauty of digital products is that once they’re created, you can sell them again and again with no added expense. And because they’re downloadable, there’s no shipping or handling expense on your end, either.

Be Active on Social Media

Even if you dislike social media, learn to use it for the sake of earning money. You can even use freelance helpers to build pages for you. After that, all you have to do is add one or two posts or photos each day to keep the sites fresh, gain readers, and interact with potential customers. Choose just two or three platforms so you aren’t overwhelmed with interaction. Some owners post photos of their products and discuss industry trends with social media followers as a way to stay relevant and maintain visibility.

