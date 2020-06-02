Statistics on Remote Work (Pre-COVID 19)

Up until very recently remote working was considered to be a fairly big bonus to people that work in an office but could actually work from anywhere.

In fact, as our remote working stats show, full-time remote workers say that they are happy in their job 22% more often than people that never work remotely!

Will this change as we are now facing a global pandemic that we haven’t yet observed in modern history? Or will more people than ever before enjoy the new realm of remote working? It’s hard to say now but time will definitely tell…

As for now, here is a (pre-COVID) infographic with some interesting findings about remote workers and their reality – check it out!

Remote Working Statistics

30% of remote workers report savings of as much as $5,240 per year simply accounting for expenses

26% of remote employees earn more than $100,000 annually whereas only 8% of onsite workers earn more than that

Full-time remote workers say they’re happy in their job 22% more than people who never work remotely

91% of remote workers report better work-life balance as their main driver behind working remotely

Schedule flexibility is nearly 2 times as important to remote workers as it is to on-site workers

82% of remote employee managers are concerned about reduced employee productivity

Only 59% of remote employee managers are concerned with employee loneliness

4.7 million employees in the US work from home at least half the week

