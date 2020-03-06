Eight Essential Checks When Starting a Home Business

Photo by Mimi Thian on Unsplash

It’s sad but true: there are still far too many people out there in-home business land who are out to rip you off. We are still plagued by scam merchants and crooks who want nothing better than an easy way to separate you from your hard-earned cash, and usually by offering the chance of huge earnings for comparatively little work.

There is a multitude of off-the-shelf business opportunities around these days which offer the chance to make a living from home but you must be very careful when you decide which ones to invest your time, effort and money in. A few are good, one or two are even very good but the majority are either unworkable, amateurish, out of date, poor quality, ill-conceived or just downright illegal.

Things to Be Careful About

Mail order will probably always have a few scammers involved in it, but it is nothing compared to the internet. Although it is one of the best places for doing business, my personal favorite, in fact, you do have to be really careful online. Here you will find that promises of huge profits in glamorous businesses just for sending a few e-mails are everywhere. But if you look beneath the numbers and check the details you soon find the truth – the fact that many of these opportunities require you to recruit and build a downline of several million people to make the figures stated. Yes, in theory, it is possible but extremely unlikely and it would take forever to achieve.

What to Take into Account?

But it’s not all bad. Never before has there been such a variety of ways for an individual to make good money from the comfort of their home offices. And don’t forget that a lot of this is down to the individual – you can give two people an identical business and one of them will make a roaring success of it while the other will think it is the worst business in the world and make absolutely nothing from it. So much of it is down to personal taste, skills, abilities, interests and above all motivation.

A good rule of thumb when assessing a business is that if it sounds too good to be true, then it probably is. Another point to remember is that there is no magic bullet or ultimate success secret. It is simply a case of taking a consistent and methodical approach to promote your business. And don’t forget that if you do nothing, you will get nothing – despite what the sales letter says.

Steps to Take Researching Business Ventures

But there are some steps that you can take when researching any new business venture that will keep you on the right track to success, and limit the chance of failure through any potential fraud or scam.

1 – Would you buy the product yourself?

If not, why would anyone else want to? And to really succeed you must be proud of what you are selling.

2 – Who else is running this business?

Check out and see who else is running the kind of business you are planning. If others running it then it can be a good sign – but not too many people or the market could get saturated quickly. If nobody else is running it then you may have a great first-mover advantage, but it could also mean that it hasn’t worked for anybody.

3 – Can you get in contact easily?

Beware of PO boxes and accommodation addresses – especially those with prestigious addresses. Always look for a telephone number and speak to someone before committing yourself and be especially careful of new companies or those you haven’t heard of before.

4 – Do your own digging too?

Does a search on the internet for any information about the business and also ask at online forums? Another useful check is your local Trading Standards office to see if anyone has had problems in the past.

5 – What is their sales material like?

If a company claims that it makes (and can make you) a lot of money, then all their literature should be top quality. Poor photocopying and spelling mistakes are not a good sign.

6 – Check references and testimonials

The existence of these is always a good sign – especially if the company is willing to put you in touch with people already successfully running the same business.

7 – Are there any guarantees?

Any genuine business should offer a no-strings money-back guarantee. And also pay by credit card whenever possible as you may be able to claim any lost money back if the company should disappear with your cash.

8 – Is it realistic?

Does it seem possible? This is the acid test for any business. Avoid getting carried away with the hype and false promises and temper your natural enthusiasm. You must work the numbers through as objectively as possible. Are you really likely to earn £20,000 per week from home within two weeks in a “mystery” business? As I said, if it sounds too good to be true then it usually is.

Do Everything You Can

In summary, be as objective as possible, dig around for as much information as you can, speak with the different people involved and be realistic about the potential.

Hannah Butler Hannah Butler works as a business coach. Besides, she likes sharing her experience in the form of articles. In this case, she has her own section on Write My Paper 4 Me website. In the future she is going to start writing a blog in order to describe her working methods to others.

