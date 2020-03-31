Why You Should Be Using Analytics to Drive Your Home Business Growth

Analytics is one of the most powerful tools in your home business’s arsenal. There’s a huge amount of information available to any business that is ready to embrace it; data is one of, if not the most important resources that a company can possess. Using data allows you to drive change, increase positive results, and support the steady growth of your business.

Being grounded in solid data is crucial for every business today. Data analytics can provide you with key insights that help you make the best choices to serve both your brand and your customers.

Understand the health of your business: Data analytics gives you a clear idea of whether you’re on the right path to achieving business goals, what’s happening in your business, and the changes and decisions you can make to help it thrive.

Data analytics gives you a clear idea of whether you’re on the right path to achieving business goals, what’s happening in your business, and the changes and decisions you can make to help it thrive. It’s easier than ever to get the data you need: Pertinent data that affects your business isn’t hard to come by. There are tools that you can embed on your website to collect visitor data, and you can automate data collection and analysis using these tools. You’ll get sophisticated reports on your dashboard that you can use regularly to drive your decision-making processes.

Pertinent data that affects your business isn’t hard to come by. There are tools that you can embed on your website to collect visitor data, and you can automate data collection and analysis using these tools. You’ll get sophisticated reports on your dashboard that you can use regularly to drive your decision-making processes. It’s the difference between success and failure: This is especially true for eCommerce businesses, who can use data to measure user behavior and other website activities. Without it, it’s difficult to make money online. You can use business analytics to measure and support pretty much any business activity.

Let’s dive a bit deeper into the various ways that data analytics can help your small business grow.

You Can Use it to Set More Realistic Goals

Without the right information, setting goals for your business is pure guesswork. The last thing that you want is for your business goals to be a moving target that shifts from time to time. Here’s where you can get more benefits from business analytics. By using analytics tools or getting an MSBA online you will be able to:

Gather and analyze data from historic trends and previous activities to determine what’s worked well and what hasn’t in the past.

Get a clearer idea of what your goals should and shouldn’t be right from the beginning.

Reduce the risk of missing out on opportunities that could spell exponential growth for your company.

Understand when certain goals just aren’t possible and what you should do instead.

Get a clear picture of the strengths and weaknesses that you can improve on to achieve business growth.

You’ll Be Able to Make Better Decisions

Intuition and experience are valuable when making decisions, but there’s nothing better to drive the right decisions than cold, hard facts. You simply can’t make good decisions that affect your business without relying on data. Inventory management, pricing strategies, and business factors all need to have key decisions made regarding them, and data analytics will ensure that you’re making the right call.

Even when it comes to hiring new employees, data can help you determine how many people you need to hire, and the positions that you need to hire for.

Businesses that use data for decision making are three times as likely to be making the best decisions.

Incorporating data analysis into your business decisions reduces risks.

You’ll feel more confident by improving business profits and efficiency.

You Can Find Your Ideal Demographic

There are plenty of ways that you can use business analytics to identify your ideal demographic. Social media data and data collected from your existing customer base are both extremely valuable sources of information. And, you can collect data on your competitors’ audience to study. Publicly available data can also be a good resource when it comes to choosing the right audience to target.

There are several tools available that make it easy to gather data about your audience.

Google Analytics: Add this tool to your website to collect and identify user trends. It will help you understand who your website visitors are, the type of content they want to see from your brand, and how they behave when browsing your website. It’s a free tool that’s easy enough to set up.

Facebook Analytics: This tool allows you to measure the activity of users on your Facebook account, including determining factors such as where they are coming from, whether they are going on to your website or app from your social media page, how your Facebook advertisements are performing, and more.

Other business intelligence tools: There is a wide range of free and paid tools that you can use on your website or social media pages to collect data on your audience, determine what they are doing, and find out more about them. You can use the data you collect to find out which demographic you’re having the most success with and subsequently target them more.

You Can Use It to Create Mass Personalization

Business analytics allows you to divide your audience into distinct groups, providing value for your business and helping you avoid showing your audience irrelevant content. Using the data that you collect, you can create better products and make any communications with your audience more personalized.

When you have segmented your audience using analytics tools, you can create mass personalization. There are tools that you can use to automatically and effectively personalize marketing email content, and you can automate and personalize advertising content to both target large groups of people while creating personalization at the same time. Personalization is important because:

It boosts your business’s reach and impact, driving conversions.

It’s powerful: 74% of marketers report that targeted personalization drives customer engagement.

It’s more relevant: Using data to personalize and drive your marketing efforts means that you are in a better position to set up relevant experiences across the purchase journey.

It creates better relationships: Personalized marketing materials are more likely to be taken notice of, creating more trust between your business and your customers and building stronger relationships.

When it comes to driving business growth, there’s no better way to do it than collecting actionable data.



