What To Look For In The Best Moving Companies in Houston

Whether it’s a long-distance move or a short one to Houston, moving is undoubtedly one of the most tedious tasks one may have to organize in their life. There’s choosing what things you have to throw, give, sell, or bring with you. After choosing, there’s packing, hiring movers, and the actual moving day. All that said, one thing we have to make sure when we move is the safety of the things we will be bringing to Houston.

One of the ways we can ensure that our things are given the proper care and attention they need, it is important to find the best moving companies. Here’s what you need to determine which company would be the best for you:

1. High standards on services, equipment, and staff

Overall outstanding performance is the main attribute you need to consider. From having a meeting with a representative from the company or a simple online inquiry, the moving company should already make a good impression for you. Moreover, its equipment, especially the truck, must be in good condition to avoid any issues in the future. If you’ve been planning to hire movers during your move to Houston, you can use Bellhop for quality services.

2. Good reputation

‘Word of mouth’ promotions are one of the most reliable data sources that can help you get to know companies that are available and guide you in choosing the right one. ‘Word of mouth’ can be from people you trust like family, friends, and neighbours who have experiences in moving. It can also be from online reviews. Check websites that have a list of best moving companies in Houston. There are also direct comments from past customers you can find online.

3. Credibility

A good moving company must have the complete requirements and credentials required of a moving company. You must evaluate if these are complete:

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) DOT number

In-state requirements: These can differ per location

These can differ per location American Moving & Storage Association (AMSA) ProMover is a certification program that promotes client protection. This aims to protect clients from scammers.

4. Local Movers

It is advisable to hire a moving company in your local area since you can assure that they will not be scamming you. Hiring a local mover can also help you evaluate their equipment by visiting their office.

5. Accurate and Honest Pricing

A positive feature of a good moving company is being able to provide straight-forward pricing. If not possible, asking for multiple estimates will, later on, help you in determining whether the given moving quotes are accurate based on the preliminary estimates. You can ask the moving company to send a representative to accomplish making the estimates.

6. No advance deposits

One of the most important reminders you must remember when hiring a moving company is that it’s illegal to demand advance deposits.

7. Adjustable scheduling

Having a company that allows adjustable scheduling is another positive point for a good moving company as it shows how adaptive your moving company is in cases of emergencies or unexpected events.

