What Makes The Perfect Home For A Home Business?

Running a business from home is something that became a particularly interesting possibility with the advent of mass internet availability, and in many cases became a necessity this year for other reasons. While we’re generally pretty well versed in the concept of “working from home”, running a business is a little different from doing a job. It involves different priorities, different resources and often different hours.

To be ready to work from home, you need for the most part a laptop, a VPN and the means to make phone calls as easily as you would in the office. To run a business from there, you need all of the same things, plus the ability to hold meetings. That may have become easier now that every meeting is a Zoom meeting, but running a business from home will tend to mean you need to be ready for anything – and that means you need to have a certain kind of home.

You’re going to need storage space

Any type of business is going to come with a great deal of baggage; possibly in the figurative sense of the word, and definitely in the literal sense. You will, quite simply, need to have equipment that allows you to manage a business, and you may well need to have at the very least some examples of the kind of stock the business will be selling or using. And because you’ll be living in the house, you’ll need all of this storage space to be away from the main living area. That means you’re looking at quite a bit of square footage.

You’re going to need a decent location

It is not essential to be located in a beautiful and upscale area to run a business from home, although there is no doubt that a luxury TerraLargo home or a swanky Greenwich, Connecticut neighborhood will impress any visitor. Location is, though, important for other reasons to do with effectively running a business. For one thing, you’d ideally like the area to be quiet; you can’t be having distractions at all hours of the day. A lot of running a business is going to involve projecting an image, and having a pleasant home helps people think pleasant things about your home business.

You’re going to need to be beyond connected

Any home in 2020 realistically needs to be connected to the internet, and the faster the connection the better. A home that supports a business needs to be connected, but to go beyond that. It needs a secure connection that essentially never goes down. If it does go down, it needs to be able to reconnect through 4G or preferably 5G while it gets itself right again. Your own home internet is not, realistically, going to cut it – because running a business places demands on your internet connection that living there, even in quarantine, simply isn’t going to.

Running a business from home is certainly worth doing, but you need to be sure that you have all of the above in place before you launch in earnest.

