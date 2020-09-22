Must-have Tools For Working From Home

Photo by Tina Witherspoon on Unsplash

Remote working is quickly becoming the new normal, with several big companies announcing that they’ll allow much of their employees to keep working from home indefinitely, including Facebook, Twitter, and Groupe PSA. What started as a coping mechanism for the current state of the world has turned into an experiment on the effectiveness of remote working, and many businesses have realized that when it’s done right, productivity won’t suffer. But switching from an office environment to a home environment does come with challenges, which is why you must ensure that your business is well equipped to handle it. Apart from a reliable internet connection, these are some of the basic tools you’ll need to make remote working a success.

Video conferencing software

Video conferencing tools like Skype and Zoom are vital when you’re working from home. They allow you to hold virtual meetings with your colleagues, suppliers, clients, and other key people in your business. Video calls are much more effective than phone calls or texting when it comes to business meetings; they make you feel like you are in the same room with the other person, and since you can see them, it’s easier to understand certain non-verbal cues that can help you make better decisions.

Time-tracking software

One of the main reasons why many employers have been reluctant to try remote work is the fear of productivity losses. It’s easy for employees to slack off when they know that their boss is not around to check on them. But, with a reliable time tracking software, you can rest easy knowing that your employees are doing their jobs. According to Journyx, a time tracking tool can boost the productivity of a remote workforce significantly by providing a way to track employee time, resources and expenses. Employees can clock in and out, report on what projects they are handling at what time, and submit project expense reports. A time tracking software will help you work smarter and make key business processes like payroll, billing and accounting easier.

Project management tools

It can be hard to coordinate a project when working remotely, especially when it involves a few employees. Unlike in an office setting where you can congregate in the boardroom and get it done quickly, it’s not easy to coordinate a project that involves multiple employees who are working remotely, and it can end up taking a much longer time. This is where a project management tool comes in; it allows you and everyone working on a specific project to keep track of who’s doing what, when they’re doing it, and how.

As the world embraces remote working, crowded corporate offices may soon become a thing of the past. Remote working may be a new concept in your business, but with the right tools, you can make the transition easier for your company.

