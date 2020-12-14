How to Create a Healthy Work Environment at Home

It’s the duty of the employer to ensure that a workplace is a safe place to be for all employees. And this applies to long-term risks as much as it does to short-term ones. But if you’re one of the millions of workers who’ve made the switch to home-working in 2020, you won’t be able to rely on your employer to make these changes; you’ll have to instead implement them yourself.

But exactly what does a healthy, and safe, home-working environment look like? Let’s take a look at a few of the most valuable features.

Dedicated Workspace

Toward the start of the first lockdown in early 2020, home-workers found themselves putting together makeshift solutions. They would work from laptops, in the middle of kitchens, lounges and even from bed. In the long-term, it’s better to have an office space that’s built for the purpose. This way, you can avoid many of the postural problems that come from spending hours in the wrong position. Plus, you’ll be able to mentally segregate your working time from your non-working time.

Natural Light

Getting natural light is critical to mental health. It’ll bolster your vitamin-D production, improve your quality of sleep and all this will improve your general mental wellbeing. This is especially important during winter when daylight evades most office workers. If you’re creating a dedicated office space for home-working, then you might want to consider some VELUX windows or skylights to fill the space with natural light.

Segment the Day

Your daily routine will play a huge role in determining how much you manage to get done. Try to keep things consistent. Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day. Distribute your working hours in a way that matches your lifestyle. Try to take frequent breaks so that you can stretch your legs and make time for exercise. If you’re in a sedentary position throughout the day, then you might need to take yoga and other forms of active stretching seriously, as a means of injury prevention. Keep a diary and use it to record not only your plans but what you intend to do with the following day.

Invest in the Right Equipment

Having access to the right equipment will help you to avoid physical and postural issues when you’re sitting at a desk. The most important of these is the desk itself. It should be at a level such that your elbows sit at right angles and your forearms are parallel to the floor. The chair itself is also critical – as an ergonomic chair will avoid you developing long term aches and pains.

