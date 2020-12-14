Hidden Costs of Starting a Home-Based Business

Are you thinking about starting a business that you can run from home? It is the dream of many people to start their own business and this year has seen an increasing number of people who decide to take the plunge and start their own home-based business. It is important to be aware of some of the costs that will be involved in this in addition to the capital investments needed to start a business, so read on to find out what these hidden costs are so that there are no nasty surprises and so that you can be fully prepared.

Energy Usage

One of the main costs which people do not factor in is the additional energy usage that they will have as a result of working from home. You will notice a sharp increase in your energy bill when working from home in terms of electricity, using the central heating, cooking meals etc so you will want to be wary of this and find ways to keep these costs down if possible.

Transport

In many cases, you will need to have some kind of transport if you have a home-based business. This might include going to meet clients, picking up supplies or attending events. You will want to have a suitable and professional-looking car and factor in the running costs, including insurance, petrol, road tax and fitting new car tyres along with other maintenance costs – which can all add up.

Insurance

Every type of business will require various forms of insurance in order to protect yourself from unforeseen circumstances. Keep in mind that your home and business will be in the same place so you will certainly want to have protection in place to protect both aspects of your life (more on this below).

Equipment

There will then be various types of equipment that you will need. It will depend on the type of operation you are running but is likely to include laptops, printers, monitors, phone system, computer software etc. Additionally, you may want to increase your home security in order to protect your business at home such as a safe, CCTV cameras, intruder alarms etc. This can all add up to a significant amount and you may want to look into securing funding so that you can get set up to a high standard from the start.

These are a few of the less obvious costs that you will need to factor in if you decide to start your own home-based business. There are many perks to running your own business from the comfort of your own home, but it is important that you know what it will cost so that you can be prepared and get yourself in a healthy financial situation before commencing business.

