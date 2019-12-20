4 Tips to Run Your Business While Moving Cross Country

The best thing about being a freelancer is the ability to work remotely. You can live anywhere or take trips whenever you want and still stay productive. As long as you have a device and an Internet connection, you’re able to submit your work and get paid.

If you’re planning to move across the country, chances are good you’ll be spending a lot of time in your car. The good news? You don’t need to fret about your work, especially if someone else will be driving. As you plan your route and set off for your new hometown, these four tips can help you stay focused on all of your business responsibilities.

1. Use portable equipment and accessories

When you’re on the road, you don’t want to stop for long periods to charge your laptop. A quality car charger for your laptop, like the Foval Power Inverter/Converter Car Charger, lets you keep your device plugged in and battery at full charge.

If you aren’t able to charge your device in your car, a portable laptop charger, like the Goal Zero Yeti 150 Solar Generator, is another great option. It can be charged in the sun and used in your car to power your laptop and other devices.

Since you’ll likely be working in your car during the day, you should also look into getting a sunshade, like the LapDome, for your laptop. You’ll be able to see what’s on the screen, even when it’s bright outside.

Sitting in the car for many hours at a time can be uncomfortable, especially for your back. A supportive pillow, like the TEMPUR-PEDIC® Lumbar Support Cushion for Home and Office, can help keep you comfortable, so you can work for longer periods without having to stop and stretch.

2. Install the right apps and extensions

Keeping up with your work schedule on the road doesn’t mean you should sacrifice breaks and sleep. To ensure your circadian rhythm stays on track, consider installing f.lux or similar software that adjusts the color temperature on your device and reduces the strain on your eyes.

To stay focused and limit distractions, you can also install an extension on your browser that blocks all or certain websites when you’re working. Extensions like StayFocusd and Work Mode are great for blocking addictive sites like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

3. Stop at WiFi-connected places

Whether you’re traveling through the desolate countryside or you’re in a big metropolitan area, you’ll likely come across a chain restaurant known for offering free WiFi. Stop and take advantage of this when you can. Some examples of businesses with free WiFi include Starbucks, McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Wendy’s, Panera Bread, Burger King, KFC, Subway, and Taco Bell. You can also find WiFi in hotels, shopping malls, coworking spaces, public libraries, and chain stores like Target and Whole Foods.

Exercise caution when you connect to the public WiFi at these places. To help keep sensitive information secure over an open network, you’ll want to:

Turn on two-factor authentication for your logins.

Switch on your firewall.

Only go on HTTPS websites. They are encrypted and more secure than HTTP websites.

4. Buy pay-as-you-go Internet

A cost-effective alternative to free WiFi is to buy pay-as-you-go Internet passes to use when you’re stopped at a restaurant, rest stop, or roadside attraction. Passes can be purchased by the hour, day, week, or month with no long-term contract required, so you only buy what you need.

Though it may be intimidating, you can absolutely be productive on the road. These four clever hacks can help ensure that your business keeps going, even when you’re not at home.

