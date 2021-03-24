Self-Care Practices That Increase Productivity

Yoga and meditation aren’t the only ways to show yourself love. How to achieve calmness after becoming stressed is frequently mentioned in the self-care space, but what about preventive self-care?

The illusion that self-care is only a collection of relaxing activities that you want to do is taking over the self-care conversation. True self-care isn’t always pretty and requires complete transparency with yourself.

Even maxing out your off days to treat yourself at the spa won’t actually improve your overall health. There are many ways to make balancing your wellness a daily practice. For starters, you need health insurance to ensure you can afford to properly take care of yourself long term.

Practicing self-care does calm anxiety but should also help you be more productive and aid your individual growth. If you’ve been feeling stuck or out of touch with your vision, chances are you’re doing the self-care thing wrong.

Applying the Areas of Self-Care as a Professional

Contrary to popular office movies, treating work like endless fun and expressing every emotion don’t translate well to the real world.

Whether you’re in corporate, the service industry, or are an entrepreneur, maintaining a professional demeanor requires a balance of mind and emotion. Being a working woman is stressful, and if you neglect the self-care balances, your mental health, your work, or both will begin to suffer.

Constant work doesn’t ensure productivity and has even been proven to decline someone’s performance. Being diligent about all self-care areas will keep you from needing to break free of the entrepreneur’s prison the grind tends to put us in.

Self-Care #1: Spiritual Care

Don’t let the word “spirit” turn you off if you’re not a religious person. No matter what your background or beliefs are, spiritual care is something we all need.

Your spirit, soul, and subconscious may go by names, but all those titles are just words describing your true self. Spirit work is creating safe spaces for your authentic self to come forward.

Expressing yourself should be spent in cherishable moments because, as mentioned above, our daily lives don’t always grant us the time or space to.

Spiritual care can be speaking with your God, going to your place of worship, or reading a Bible. Here is a list of non-religious ways self-care can also be practiced:

Speaking affirmations

Taking time to enjoy nature

Setting personal goals

Being creative

Hanging with friends and family

Doing some volunteer work

Cleaning and decluttering

Photo by Ekaterina Bolovtsova from Pexels

Self-Care #2: Physical Care

Attorneys everywhere will tell you the crucial aspects of physical care responsibility and routine. You are your routine, which means if your routine is lazy, the result is you feeling unsuccessful versus one that is tireless, leaving you drained and moody.

As you would expect, here is where you’re told that you should be eating well and exercising. You are likely already aware that your physical health is important. Remember, things like eating healthy can impact life insurance and improve other aspects of your life.

But there are other physical responsibilities you owe yourself outside of the gym.

Some physical care examples include:

Create a morning routine – Waking up with something to do helps get you going. Consistency both in and outside the gym begins to regulate your body, strengthening your ability to focus at your most concentrated hours.

– Waking up with something to do helps get you going. Consistency both in and outside the gym begins to regulate your body, strengthening your ability to focus at your most concentrated hours. Shower – I’m not implying that you don’t, but thanks to COVID, more of us are working from home. We’ve gotten to ditch uncomfortable blazers and slacks for cozy sweaters and sweats. However, skipping this step could be why your recent rise and shines have become dulled and snoozed.

– I’m not implying that you don’t, but thanks to COVID, more of us are working from home. We’ve gotten to ditch uncomfortable blazers and slacks for cozy sweaters and sweats. However, skipping this step could be why your recent rise and shines have become dulled and snoozed. Drink more water – When your cells become dehydrated, you can make yourself feel lethargic, bring on headaches, and decrease your stamina, making just about everything unpleasant. Drinking more water will help you stay energized and refreshed.

Stop living above your means – Yes, money can have physical effects on our bodies. When finances get tight, spending for convenience becomes mandatory, leading to a low-quality diet, workout regime, and sleep quality.

– Yes, money can have physical effects on our bodies. When finances get tight, spending for convenience becomes mandatory, leading to a low-quality diet, workout regime, and sleep quality. See your doctors – We often put off scheduling doctor’s appointments, but going when you’re healthy is just as crucial as going when sick. All forms of preventative care such as teeth cleanings, pap smears, chiropractors, and even STD testing if you are sexually active are integral to your wellness.

Insurance Tip: When applying for health insurance, look at the copay rates for acupuncture, chiropractic, massage, gym memberships, and electric toothbrushes.

Many people underutilize their coverage and don’t realize they could be missing out on covered wellness services and saving money.

Self-Care #3: Emotional Care and Mental Care

Operating like a robot only crashes your hard drive. For the non-techies, the hard drive of a computer is like your brain. Just like how a computer can run out of storage, so can your brain when becoming overwhelmed.

Emotional intelligence doesn’t go too far without constant monitoring and application. Allowing our emotions to go unbalanced takes long-term tolls on the state of our mental health.

Meditation and bubble baths are great ways to reduce stress, but habitually practicing healthy ways to relieve emotional and mental strain is just as important.

A list of ways to take a more proactive approach to your emotional and mental self-care is:

Ask for help – Even the strongest person in the world doesn’t lift emotional weight alone.

– Even the strongest person in the world doesn’t lift emotional weight alone. See a therapist – Getting insight from a professional allows us to be vulnerable in ways we often can’t with loved ones.

– Getting insight from a professional allows us to be vulnerable in ways we often can’t with loved ones. Set boundaries – Giving 100 percent to everything all the time leaves you with zero.

– Giving 100 percent to everything all the time leaves you with zero. Stop procrastinating – Become well-versed in strategies to overcome adversity and push through.

– Become well-versed in strategies to overcome adversity and push through. Dig into your triggers – You don’t overcome trauma without doing the work to heal.

– You don’t overcome trauma without doing the work to heal. Keep learning – Reading is like calf raises, but for your brain.

– Reading is like calf raises, but for your brain. Say no to going out – Being around other people can be emotionally taxing. Say no sometimes.

– Being around other people can be emotionally taxing. Say no sometimes. Punch something – Give yourself an adrenaline rush by finding healthy ways to exert your aggression.

Insurance tip: Thanks to Obamacare, more health insurance policies include mental health service coverages. You can receive financial support for counseling, substance abuse rehab, and more from your health insurance policy.

Self-Care for Productivity and Success

When you don’t invest in yourself, no one else does. Only you know where you need to improve, so use these tips according to your need to slow down or speed up.

Success is not a linear course that appears in a strict fashion. There are many ways, forms, and trial-and-error journeys that bring us to our goals. Don’t allow a bad day to set the course for your week, month, or year.

Change what’s not working with no fear and allow yourself the space to give in to your mundane needs. Work will always be there when you wake up, but your sanity and well-being, if not kept, are fleeting.

Danielle Beck-Hunter Danielle Beck-Hunter writes and researches for the insurance comparison site, TheTruthAboutInsurance.com.

Similar Posts:

GD Star Rating

loading...

GD Star Rating

loading...