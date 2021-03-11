Remote Entrepreneurs: How to Set Up a Distraction-Free Office

Photo by Artem Podrez from Pexels

While remote work has many benefits such as deciding on your own work hours and not having a manager constantly hovering over you, there can also be some challenges. For instance, some people have a problem with staying productive without the office atmosphere and someone constantly checking up on them. Furthermore, it is very easy to get distracted when working from home, as you have access to a TV, you might want to play with your pets, or you’re tempted to spend more time with your loved ones. To avoid these procrastination traps, here is how you can set up a distraction-free office and stay productive.

Find the right spot for the office

For starters, you need the right spot for your office. While having a separate room would work best, sometimes you just don’t have that option. In that case, you want a part of the house that is not very busy. For instance, if your kitchen sees a lot of traffic during the day, look for a quieter area, like your bedroom. No matter if you work as a virtual assistant or graphic designer, you will appreciate the peacefulness.

Invest in ergonomic equipment

Once you have the right spot, you need adequate equipment for your home office. To be able to stay productive, you want an ergonomic chair that will prevent pain in your neck, back, and limbs. It can be tempting to just use a dining chair but rest assured that you will start squirming after a while, which will surely be distracting. A height-adjustable desk is also something to consider as it will allow you to spend a part of your workday standing. There are also ergonomic keyboards and computer mouses you can look into.

Have enough storage

To focus, you should do your best to cut down on the clutter. The best approach here is keeping your décor minimal and finding a way to organize all your business documents and supplies. With that in mind, you want to look for storage solutions that will help you stay on top of everything and make finding what you need easy. Even if you don’t work with paper, this is still vital so make sure your computer is well-organized.

Avoid visual distractions

Besides being distracted by clutter, there are other visual distractions to look out for. For instance, make sure you don’t have a TV in the office as you might be tempted to turn it on for just a few minutes which will then turn into hours. Then, while natural light is recommended for an office, some people are easily distracted by what is going on outside their home and like to take a peek every now and again. This habit will destroy your workflow, so think about installing roller blinds that will help you avoid this scenario. What is more, even displaying some photos from previous vacations can let your mind wander instead of focusing on work.

Block out background noise

Just like various sights can be distracting, so can sounds. Luckily, there are various ways to block out background noise. While soundproofing your home office is an option, closing doors and windows will probably be enough and you can use noise-canceling headphones if you need it extra quiet. If you’ve picked a quiet area of the home or if you live alone, you might not even have this issue.

Add some greenery

As there are studies that show that plants can boost productivity by up to 15%, it’s a good idea to add plenty of greenery to your home office. From small succulents to giant palms, your options abound so pick whatever you like or what you think will thrive in the conditions you can provide.

Stay stocked up

Something else that might disrupt your workflow is a lack of the necessary supplies. So, to not have to get up every few seconds to find a piece of paper or a pen, make sure everything you might need during your work hours is within reach. Moreover, stock up on various supplies so that you don’t have to run to the store or wait for a delivery and miss your deadline while doing so.

Work on your habits

Finally, regardless of how well you set up your office, you will always find a distraction if you have poor work habits. So, start by telling your household members not to bother you while you are working. If you have pets, don’t use every single excuse in the book to play with them. Then, you can install various productivity apps on your phone that will ensure you are not endlessly scrolling social media when you should be working. You can do something similar on your computer as well. Lastly, don’t make it a practice to work from bed or the sofa for just a few hours but always deal with work from your home office.

Being your own boss can be difficult sometimes, especially if you’re easily distracted. Try these hacks and work on your self-control to be successful at what you do.

Emma Williams Emma Williams is an Australian writer with a master‘s degree in business administration, who has a passion for anything lifestyle and design related. She spends most of her time redecorating and participating in house projects. As a great nature lover, her biggest pleasure is spending time in a small cottage by the river. Connect with her on Twitter.

