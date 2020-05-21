How to Stay Organized When Work Is Super Busy

Does your workday have you feeling like you’re being pulled in 50 different directions at once? Do you always feel in a panic to get everything done, and feel stressed that things are piling up faster than you can get to them? For many people out there, the workday is anything but relaxed and organized, causing them to dread their day and feel panic from the moment they start until they finish. But here’s the thing, even with a lot of tasks happening at once, there are things you can do that will help the day go smoother.

Staying organized is one of the best ways to combat that feeling of stress, pressure, and panic at work. Proper organization means you’ll be able to find everything you need, when you need it, saving you time and hassle. So here are some practical tips you can use that will help you to stay organized even when work is super busy.

Use Software and Technology to Your Advantage

One of the best ways to stay organized is by using software and tools to your advantage. The more you embrace technology to keep you on track and organized, the more streamlined things typically become. Take for example your Outlook calendar.

If you use this to store data on, then there’s a good chance that same data can be used to create reports and analyze that data within that calendar. So, why not export it for offline access, giving you greater flexibility and freedom to use that data as needed?

Then there are apps you can download and use that help you with scheduling, which could be one of the reasons you feel so flustered and busy. Once you start to use a schedule and stick to it, it’s amazing how much more organized your day will become. Even something as simple as a “to-do” list can be extremely helpful.

Create an Inbox that is Prioritized

The next tip is to start using an inbox. This is an actual physical location on your desk where all incoming mail, projects, files, and memos go. Within that inbox, the items should then be prioritized. You now have one central spot on your desk to keep all this information, which means it can’t get lost in the mess and be overlooked.

For that extra level of organization, you can set aside specific times of your day where you are strictly working on items in your inbox. This ensures that it never builds up too much and you are constantly working your way through the items.

Learn When You Are the Most Productive

Every person has their own work style and most people tend to be more productive at a specific time of day. Get to know yourself and when your productive period of the day is so you can plan to get the high-priority items cleared during that time.

Get Rid of the Clutter Off Your Desk

While this may sound like a really simple task that won’t have much of an effect on your overall workload, the fact is that people tend to feel less stressed when working in a clutter-free environment. If you are less stressed, you can be more focused and therefore more productive overall.

Anything that isn’t necessary on a daily basis should be cleared off your desk and either thrown out or find a home in your office. It may be necessary to invest in more storage so that everything will has a place.

Organization Can be Achieved

As you can see, even with a busy day it’s still possible to get organized at work and stay that way.

