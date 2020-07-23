How to Maximize Productivity When You’re Working From Home

If you’re adjusting to a new schedule in which you’re working from home, you may be having difficulty finding your footing. It’s awesome to not have to commute anywhere and stay at your favorite place all day but getting into a rhythm and maximizing your productivity could take a little time to figure out. Here are some tips on how to work from home happily and efficiently.

Set Deadlines for Yourself

When you’re in a relaxed environment where you feel more comfortable working at your own pace, you may find it harder to accomplish tasks within the same time frame. One extremely helpful way to increase WFH productivity is to map out a schedule for how long you’re going to spend on individual tasks. Create deadlines for items and stick to them. If you can’t stick to a schedule, you’ll find yourself constantly trying to make up for the lost time.

Eat Quick and Healthy Snacks

Your eating habits at home are different than they are at the office. In fact, working at home may provide you with an opportunity to eat healthier. Nevertheless, it also provides you with the opportunity to eat more often. Also, instead of quick snacks, you may be taking long breaks to prepare intricate meals in the middle of a workday. Have lunch and some healthy snacks planned out before you sit down to work so you won’t be making frequent and protracted trips to the kitchen.

Make Time for Your Pets But Limit Interruptions

If you have a pet, he or she is probably super excited that you’re home during the day. However, it’s important to not go overboard with pet time. While a quick break for some time with your pet can be a great boost of positive energy into your workday, giving too much attention to your pet during your working hours is bound to hinder your productivity or possibly affect the quality of your work. Let your pet be near you and help keep him or her relaxed, but don’t yield to every demand for playtime or uninterrupted adoration.

Don’t Get Caught Up on Long Personal Calls

When you’re at home, you have the freedom to stay in closer contact with friends and family throughout the day. What you may intend to be a quick hello can turn into a long conversation, so you have to be comfortable with saying, “Ok I got to get back to it,” or “I’ll call you later when I finish up.” It may feel rude or awkward, but you need to cut your conversations short sometimes in order to stay on track.

Take Breaks to Stay Energized

If you feel your energy levels start to wane, take a break. Unplugging for a minute and seeking out a quick burst of physical activity can help you stay alert. Stretch, do some quick at-home exercises or knock out a fast household chore like loading the laundry machine or emptying the dishwasher. When you resume working, you may feel a little bit more energized and ready to tackle the next item on your agenda.

Stay In Touch

When you don’t see your supervisor or colleagues on a regular basis, you may be a little bit more reticent to reach out and ask questions when you need some guidance. However, it’s important to seek out input whenever you feel stuck or you’re unsure about something. Your supervisor will appreciate that you’re being conscientious about getting things done the right way.

Working from home has its advantages but it takes some getting used to. Staying on track and managing your time well, maintaining good energy and focus, and staying in communication with your team members can help you make the most of working from home.

