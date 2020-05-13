How to Kick Off Your Workday in the Right Way

Photo by Vinicius Wiesehofer on Unsplash

Are you the type that really struggles to get moving in the mornings? Does it seem like every day starts out on the wrong foot which only creates a snowball effect for the rest of your day? Does it feel like the first half of your day at work you’re in a cloud and are desperately trying to wake up, be alert, and be productive? If you’ve answered yes to these questions, you are likely not what they would call a “morning person”, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make changes that allow you to become one.

Here we’ll take a look at some simple tips and advice that will help you kick off your workday the right way, which sets you up for a day of success and productivity.

Get Enough Sleep the Night Before

One of the best ways to wake up feeling energized and ready to tackle the day is to ensure you’re getting enough sleep each and every night. Experts recommend that adults get between seven to nine hours each night, which will allow you to be your best self the next day. A lack of sleep not only affects you emotionally, but also physically.

Sometimes the lack of sleep is only sporadic; perhaps you didn’t get to bed on time the night before, or maybe it took a little longer to fall asleep. In those cases, it’s not really something you need to tweak. But for those who consistently seem to miss out on enough sleep, it’s time to make changes. The first place to start could be with your actual mattress.

If you find yourself tossing and turning all night, never being able to find that “perfect” position or you wake up each morning in pain and discomfort, then there’s a good chance it’s time to buy a new mattress. Experts recommend you get a firm one that offers proper support and alignment of your spine and entire body. This will prevent pressure points and make sure that you get a comfortable sleep.

Quit Hitting the Snooze Button

Are you the type who hits the snooze button each morning, not just once, but multiple times? It’s time to stop depriving yourself of the luxury of time in the morning. Each time you hit that button, you are leaving yourself less time to get ready and get out the door, which means you’ll be starting your morning in a rush and panic. That is not the ideal mindset to get your day started with.

If that snooze button is just too tempting, find an alarm clock that doesn’t offer that feature so you don’t have the choice to hit it.

Don’t Skip Breakfast

You also want to be sure you are giving yourself enough time each morning to have a healthy breakfast. That doesn’t mean you grab a breakfast bar as you rush out the door. While that may be okay once in a while, the goal should be to create a healthy breakfast routine. Breakfast is the fuel that will carry you through the morning, help your mind to be sharp, and essentially wake you up.

For the days you are in a rush, or you just don’t want to have to go through the process of preparing a big breakfast, smoothies are an excellent option. You can pack all kinds of ingredients and nutrients into a smoothie, and that can be taken with you if need be.

Turn Your Mornings Around

This is really just a small look at the ways you can kick off your workday on the right day. Other tips can be to layout your clothes the night before, shower in the morning, and even start the day with light stretches. Before you know it, you’ll be a morning person.

