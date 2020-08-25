How to Avoid Distractions When Working From Home

No matter where you work, you’re bound to come across some distractions from time to time. Even in offices, you’ll get chatty colleagues, loud typers, and probably some sort of roadworks going on outside for good measure. Even though everyone’s situation is different, working at home provides its own challenges. The many distractions, which we’ll get into below, may well pop up at your home office, but we’ll try to find some solutions to these problems.

Family life

While juggling work and private life isn’t too hard if the kids are old enough to go to school (even better if they can drive themselves!), things get a little more tough when you’re raising an infant or a toddler. As young children require a lot of attention, finding the time to care for your child and get some work done is never easy. If possible, see if your client or employer is okay with you working part-time hours so that you can focus your time for family and work accordingly. If you find that it’s too hard, consider daycare centers in your area or hiring a babysitter to allow yourself time to work. Also, it’s best to have a dedicated work desk that you stick to, and use kitchen tables for eating!

Technical distractions

Although daytime TV isn’t exactly the best quality, sometimes we put it on for some background noise while working, but actually end up engrossed in the soap dramas and breaking news stories of the day. The best way is not to have it on at all but choose music or white noise so that you have something to listen to but won’t distract you so much. Of course, your phone shouldn’t be anywhere near you while you work, as it’s all too tempting to check your texts and social media accounts. This is wasted time and it might account for several hours over the course of a week. Unless you have a work phone you need for important calls and messages, keep it far away from you until lunch break or the workday is over.

Household chores

When you’re sitting at home and working for most of the day, it’s hard not to notice the piles of dirty laundry, the dust and hair on the floor, the dishes in the sink, and so on. Some people can carry on working and deal with these tasks after work or during their break, but others simply get too distracted and can’t focus on their actual job! If it annoys you that much, try to get these tasks done before you start work or ideally the night before. To save even more time, you could invest in a dishwasher, a vacuuming robot, and even try laundry pods so that you don’t have to measure anything when it comes to detergent.

Food and drinks

One of the biggest distractions at home is probably one of the most delicious! There’s no doubt that when we’re surrounded by food and drink, we’re more likely to be tempted to consume more. With all that eating and sitting around, your weight and overall health will likely get worse. This will require a lot more willpower, as relying on sugary or salty snacks to get us through the day is all too common, similarly to fizzy caffeine drinks or coffee. The best way is to simply stick to the big three meals of the day and rely less on snack foods. Have big and healthy meals that fill you up so that you’re not working next to a pile of potato chips packets and candy bar wrappers!

