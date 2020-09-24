7 Tips to Transform Your Morning Routine and Make Your Entire Day More Productive

Photo by Danielle MacInnes on Unsplash

A good morning routine is the backbone of a productive day – it’s as simple as that.

Unfortunately, a lot of people start their days on the wrong foot and, in that way, set themselves up for failure – their days often spiral into weariness and unproductivity. Whether you have to commute to your workplace or you’re working remotely, hit the snooze button too many times and you’ll be struggling to find the energy to get out of bed.

Instead, try to establish a healthy morning routine – it’s the thing that can make or break the rest of your day. Here are seven tips that will help you get your day off to a productive start:

1. Prepare the Night Before

When you’re grumpy and groggy in the morning, even the smallest task can seem burdensome. The first step in solving this issue is laying the groundwork the day before.

Place your watch and wallet at the same convenient place. Have your cell phone charged and your breakfast bag pre-packed and ready to go. Pick your exercise and work outfits the night before.

By planning your mornings in advance, you’ll never feel exhausted even before the day actually starts. Set yourself up for success by preparing everything you’ll need the night before.

2. Don’t Snooze

Remember what we said about snoozing?

As an act of procrastination, snoozing won’t do you any good – an extra ten or twenty minutes of sleep won’t make you feel more rested. You will eventually have to get out of bed, no matter how many times you hit the snooze button.

For that matter, disable all snooze settings, set a single alarm, and then place the phone (or the alarm clock, if you’re more old-fashioned) on the other side of the room. That way, you’ll have to physically get out of bed to turn it off.

3. Get Some Natural Light Right Away

What’s the most vital cue our bodies use to know when it’s time to wake up? You guessed it – it’s sunlight.

While most modern humans spend a lot of time indoors, sunlight still plays a vital role in the regulation of our sleeping patterns.

So, once you’re awake, open the windows and let the morning light fill your bedroom. This is guaranteed to make you feel more alert and awake, but it will also make falling asleep later that day much easier.

4. Make Your Bed

So, you’re up, awake, and ready to go. But before you do, make your bed first. While it may seem like a pointless task, it’s much more important than you think.

By making your bed every morning, you won’t only keep your bedroom tidy but also create a self-discipline habit that will be a vital part of your healthy morning routine. In fact, making the bed is something even soldiers use to build relentless self-discipline.

Creating habits that make you go out of your way to complete them, such as this one, makes all other tasks much easier to accomplish.

5. Exercise

While regular morning exercise may seem like an obvious way to start your day productively, a lot of people tend to ignore it completely.

When it’s been asleep for hours, your body can’t simply warm up, energize, and be ready to go in a blink of an eye. Your regular morning exercise doesn’t have to be long or tiring, though. Even taking a brisk walk in the fresh morning air or stretching for 15 minutes can prepare your body for what’s to come.

Besides, beginning your day knowing you’ve already accomplished something feels great!

6. Take a Cold Shower

Yes, you guessed it – after the exercise, it’s ice-cold shower time. Taking a cold shower in the morning has a lot of health benefits, ranging from weight loss to improved immune system.

However, when it comes to transforming your morning routine for the better, the most important thing about this habit is that it pushes you outside of your comfort zone. In other words, it’s a kind of discomfort that works in your favor by preparing you for any upcoming hurdles.

Don’t jump straight into it, though – slowly lower the temperature of the water every time you’re taking a shower.

7. Eat a Proper Breakfast

We’ve all heard how breakfast is the most important meal of the day. For that matter, make it healthy – it will open the doors to a productive day ahead of you.

A nutritious breakfast, containing proper ingredients such as vegetables, fruits, oats, almonds, low-fat cheese, and other healthy foods will put you ahead of a lot of people.

As something that improves short-term memory, a proper, nutritious breakfast will help you concentrate more intensely during the rest of the day.

Starting your days in a proper way is incredibly important – all you need is to build a morning routine that works for you and which will help you kick off a successful day, every day.

Hopefully, the tips listed above will help you establish morning habits that will change your life for the better and boost your productivity.

