5 Services That Will Help Your Company Go Remote

Many businesses have had to switch to remote work in the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic. This means new ways of communicating, assigning and tracking progress and employees, and more. Going remote doesn’t just happen seamlessly overnight, unless you have these five tools and services to help with the transition.

Believe it or not, remote work can actually help employees be more relaxed and productive, and if you’re providing the right tools to make their jobs easier, you’ll notice an increase in project accuracy and quality and the meeting of important deadlines. If your company is going remote or simply struggling to make it work, this list is for you.

1. Conference Services By Vast

The cornerstone of any remote transition is a method of communication. Sure, you can use Skype, Facebook Messenger, or other “free” conferencing tools, but at the end of the day, these services fall short of the amazing digital conferencing tools that are available. Vast Conference offers both audio and video conferencing tools, and even a conference call app for mobile users, so you can stay connected no matter where you’re at.

Vast’s conferencing services are state-of-the-art, offering operator-assisted calling and even 24/7 customer support, so you can stay in touch with clients and colleagues no matter what time zone you’re in.

Taking control of your communication is the key to successful projects and meeting deadlines. Good communication can literallymean the difference between a profitable business and one that perishes in the wake of the pandemic. Keep your business intact by keeping everyone in touch with Vast!

2. Project Management By Hive Management

Projects can sometimes be overwhelming, especially if you’re planning, executing, and delivering projects by email or some other messaging service. This is the oldway of doing things, and it’s certainly not very efficient. Luckily, there are project management services available today to help streamline your projects and keep everyone on the same page as you move toward your deadlines.

Hive offers an awesome productivity management platform to increase your team’s productivity, accuracy, and the quality of their work. Hive works with Gantt, Kanban, Calendar, and other services so your team can manage projects their own way. With over 1,000 integrations, Hive can help you manage any project on any platform.

Hive is trusted by companies like Toyota, Dish, IBM, and Google, and offers analytics, resourcing, messaging, file sharing and storage, and forms. Hive is truly your all-in-one productivity and project management tool, and it can be yours starting at $12 per user per month.

3. GSuite By Google

GSuite is something that can make the transition to remote work that much easier. Offering incredible storage, sharing, and productivity tools, GSuite is built for the modern business and all of your remote needs. GSuite offers the best of Google’s tools, including Docs, Meet, Gmail, Drive, Vault, and more.

Google provides most of these tools for free if you have a Gmail account, but signing up for GSuite will get you access to allof the tools you need. The basic package starts at just $6 per month per user, and includes 30GB of cloud storage to work with.

4. Employee Tracking By HubStaff

HubStaff is a tool every business needs for remote work. With HubStaff, you can track everything, including time, GPS locations, and more. High-level analytics will help you review the time employees spend being productive and help you streamline your work processes for greater productivity.

HubStaff can also handle payroll and invoicing, which eliminates the need to utilize a separate service for invoicing and employee time clocks. Hubstaff is easy to use, the interface is intuitive and simple, and the pricing is reasonable.

You can get HubStaff for free, but you’ll have limited features unless you sign up for a premium plan.

5. Loom

Video messaging tools need to be cohesive, affordable, and offer the basic features we’ve all come to expect like HD audio and video, call recording, etc. Loom is a video messaging tool that you and your team will love—and one that will make the switch to remote work easier than ever. Over 90,000 companies trust Loom for their video needs!

Loom grants you the ability to send a detailed video message without having to attend meetings. Talking is often a more effective means of communication versus an email or other message, and you won’t need to spend hours at a time in video meetings. If you’re looking for service that can help you go remote and help free up your calendar, Loom is it!

Prices start at just $0 per month for a basic plan, or you can opt for the premium plan, which gives you all of Loom’s best features. This plan is $8 per month, so it won’t leave a serious dent in your company’s finances. There’s also a $12 business plan and enterprise pricing upon request.

