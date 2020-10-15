Part-time, Independent Contractor, Work from Home Opportunity

Photo by Standsome Worklifestyle on Unsplash

The Position

Are you looking for a position that gives you the opportunity to work with one of America’s top 100 most trusted Companies while also increasing your income from the comfort of your home? Then why not join Lionbridge as a part-time Independent Contractor. We are currently recruiting for the position of Online Map Quality Analysts in the United States.

The position will allow you to work from home on a flexible schedule of up to 20 hours per week completing tasks in a web-based evaluation tool. The tasks will involve determining the relevance and accuracy of information by performing online research and referring to guidelines provided to you. The tasks will mainly be map related but it is possible there will be non-map related tasks you are required to work on from time to time. Candidates for this position will need to have good research skills and a strong understanding of local and national information. Cultural, geographical, social media and current affairs knowledge are important in this position.

The Requirements

Fluency in English is essential

You must be living in the United States for the last 3 consecutive years

Working knowledge of local and national geographical areas

Passing an online evaluation to demonstrate the capability of reading and applying the guidelines

Experience/know-how of using online maps, search engines, and website research

You must have familiarity with current and historical business, media, sport, news, social media, and cultural affairs in the United States

Access to and use of a broadband internet connection and associated computer and software to perform the work, all provided at your own expense

The Position Will Involve

Reading and applying written guidelines on how to evaluate and rate the tasks. Please note it is possible you will receive guidelines for multiple task types over the course of the program

Research using online tools to determine the relevance and accuracy of the task information

Applying local knowledge to evaluate the relevance of the task information in your market

Completing tasks in the web-based evaluation tool

Hours for this position are up to 20 hours per week depending on task availability

This is a freelance, independent contractor position.

What’s next?

Don’t Delay! Submit your application through https://careers.lionbridge.com/jobs/online-maps-quality-analyst-united-states and a member of our recruitment team will review your application.

