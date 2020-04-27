Why You Should Consider Choosing Standing Desks for Office

Sitting is one of the main reasons why office workers have health issues. Among the most common complaints among office workers are about such health conditions as:

Obesity;

Diabetes;

Blood circulation issues;

Heart conditions, and related medical conditions.

It happens due to several reasons. In a sitting position, a person practically does not burn any calories. Some people who have sedentary work are trying to compensate for a prolonged sitting time by visiting a gym. However, in a gym, calories are burnt too fast. Our body gets alerted. Thus, we will compensate for the loss by eating calorie-rich food.

However, there is a different way to regulate body weight. If you are standing at a desk instead of sitting, you burn calories, too. But this time, the process of calorie-burning is slow and continues during the entire working time. This is one of the reasons why you might want to get a height-adjustable desk from https://www.progressivedesk.com/. There are plenty of options, for any interior and budget.

Benefits of a Standing Desk

As you can guess from the name, a standing desk is a desk at which you shall stand, not sit. However, there is an even more convenient solution than a normal standing desk. This solution is called height-adjustable desks. Their construction is more complex and, as a rule, they are more expensive. Their main advantage in comparison to all the other desk versions is that they can be adjusted to both stand or sit while working.

Even the basic standing desk comes with significant advantages:

It reduces the risk to gain weight. While standing, you burn incomparably more calories than while sitting. The calories are burnt much slower. Thus, your body does not feel any discomfort and is not trying to compensate for the losses of the calories.

When you are standing, the sugar level in the blood lowers. Normally, we all have a blood sugar increase immediately after lunch. If you stand after lunch for 2-3 hours, this increase will not be so significant. This is an advantage to consider for those who have type 2 diabetes.

Standing is a perfect activity for those who have problems with heart, while constant sitting doubles the risks of heart disease. Even if after a working day, you exercise several hours, it will not compensate for those hours of sitting that you have spent at work.

Back problems disappear when you use a standing desk. When you are sitting, your back takes an unnatural position. Thus, you start feeling pain, numbness, and with time, back problems evolve. If you are standing, you are keeping your back in its natural position.

It is needless to mention that when the main bothers are eliminated, you can concentrate on your wear. Thus, productivity at work boosts.

At this stage, we need to tell you something. Some people believe that standing constantly is too tiring and might result in even more problems. However, the issue of tiredness and discomfort exists only at the initial stage when you are getting used to the change. With time, you get adjusted, and your health starts improving, along with the efficiency and productivity at work.

Getting Used to an Adjustable Desk Takes Time

It is still not an easy start if you have decided to switch to a height-adjustable desk. You need to get used to it. Start using it little by little. Work in a standing position for a couple of hours, then, walk around, do some exercises. If you feel tired from standing, do not force yourself, have some rest.

Do not forget about accessories that will make your experience more pleasant. Get an anti-fatigue mat and stand on it while working. It will reduce the negative impact on your feet and prevent them from getting tired.

Adjust the table to the needed level. Normally, specialists say that your desk shall be adjusted to the level of your elbows. However, it is individual. Adjust it to feel convenient when working.

Effects of Using a Standing Desk Are Positive

Even if the start is difficult, sooner or later you will see all those positive changes that an adjustable desk shall bring. If you feel better during and after the working day, you can complete tasks faster. Thus, you either get more free time or an opportunity to do something else and earn more.

After a working day, you leave the office in a good mood. You do not count hours until you can go home and drop in bed. You are full of energy and ready for many interesting activities. Thus, using a standing, or rather a height-adjustable desk is beneficial not only in relation to the work productivity. It increases the health quality of every office worker.

