Working at home is one of the great conveniences of the modern age. Whether you run your own business or have a set number of days that you work from home during the week, you must establish a home office space. In doing so, you should make the most of the fact that the space is yours and you can design and decorate it as you please.

Here are 5 unique ideas for decorating your home office:

1. Go Green

Plants add warmth to any space. If you have cordoned off a section of a room to serve as your office, you should place a large potted plant in a corner where you can see it. You can also install smaller plants on the window ledge or on your desk. Doing so will remove some of the coldness and formality introduced by having a desk, laptop, and filing cabinet in the space. It will remind you that you are both at home and in your office.

2. Antique Your Office

Another way of removing the sterility of an office environment is to use one-of-a-kind antiques as office furniture. Rather than a standard office desk, put in a handcrafted, richly textured desk made decades or even centuries ago. Browse high-end New Orleans antiques and similar collections to find unique items to decorate your home office. You can complement this with vintage lamps, chairs, and other office accessories.

3. Add Art

One of the best things about working in your home office is that you can hang the art that you like. While you are out antiquing, you should also look for paintings, photos, sculptures, or designs that take your fancy. Your job may keep you too busy to look at the art that you have purchased, but it is a good feeling just to know that it is there.

Office art need not be limited to the kind you hang on the wall. You can get creative with the furniture and accessories you install. Various retailers offer artsy office furniture that is easy to assemble and maintain. If you really want to push the limits of your creativity, you can combine antique office furniture with edgy, post-modern designs.

4. The Effect of the Right Rug

No matter whether the flooring in your home office space is carpeted or hardwood, you can add a colorful rug to stimulate visual interest. A multi-colored rug has the advantage of complementing tones and shades that may already exist in the space. However, you can also purchase a neutral color such as gray to make things simple and sleek.

5. Living in Color

There is no reason why your home office should be as drab as your corporate office. You can add liveliness and largeness to your office by painting the walls and ceiling. You can also have office furniture installed that is filled with color, and you can use different color combinations to make the space more interesting to work and live in.

There is really no end to the kinds of decorative and design improvements you can make to your office. The most important thing is to work in a space that makes you feel good. The more relaxed and at ease you feel, the more productive you will be. You need not do all the renovations at once. You may not know what you want to install in your office until you come across it.

