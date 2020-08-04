Tips to Make Your Home Office More Productive

Learning to work from home is crucial for an entrepreneur. It’s easier to work in an office where a manager is monitoring you. But working independently in the comfort of the home takes some self-discipline. You should try to create a professional environment that helps you focus and work at your maximum capability. However, you should make a setup that can be easily transferred in case you have to change your residence. The cost to move your house will significantly increase if you have to build an entirely new setup at a new location. Keep it simple but productive. Here is how you can do it.

Get Some Good Speakers or Headphones

Most people like to listen to good music while working. It doesn’t let work get boring, and many find it helpful in building a focus. While getting a hands free or headphone is also not a bad idea, I would suggest getting some high-quality speakers. Headphones tire your ears and you might start to get annoyed after a few hours of listening to music. On the other hand, music sounds better when coming out of the speaker and it doesn’t feel like noise. Unless you hate listening to music during work, this is not an investment to avoid.

Keep Distractions Away from Your Reach

Separate the things you use for entertainment from work. Your home office should not have anything within your reach that distracts you. If such a thing is right in front of your eyes, you will keep wanting to use it. We are unintentionally trying to avoid the work and these things give us a reason. You might pick up something and waste a complete hour before you even realize it.

Don’t Keep Mobile Phone Any Close

Many might argue here, but the mobile phone is the worst distraction for a professional. You can check emails and communicate with relevant people through your computer. The mobile phone has many other things like chat groups, games, and social media sites that are specially designed to attract and engage their users. Keep the mobile away from your reach and don’t go to it unless it’s really important or you have completed your work.

Keep a Notepad on Your Table

Many people get sudden thoughts when they are working. These thoughts could be ideas about developing your business or a task to do later. Both are important and should not be left hanging like that. A professional never trusts his memory. By the time you would open notepad or Google Docs, you might miss the thought. Besides, it’s proven by research that you are more likely to do a task later if you note it down in your handwriting.

Buy a Small Whiteboard

You can buy a whiteboard to hang on the wall or get the portable one with stand and wheels. If your job involves brainstorming and planning, you would have felt like a page is not enough. You can’t do these things on a computer. A board will allow you to stand up and take a walk when thinking. It also makes it easy to present something to others. It is also suggested to get three different color of markers.

Write Your Next Day’s Routine at Night

Not knowing where to start is an invitation to procrastination. Unless you want to start your days wasting time on what you should do and remembering the things you need to do, you should keep a list of these things in front of you. You should write down this list at night before going to sleep. You are done with that day’s work and you know things that need to be done tomorrow. Write down these in an order that prioritizes important tasks.

Build an Environment that Allows You to Meditate

Your office should be peaceful for you. It should offer an environment in which you are fully comfortable. Think of it like a place to meditate. If it provides the right vibes for you to close your eyes and sit comfortably without anything annoying you, that’s what you need.

Get Some Plants in the Office

It’s no secret that plants produce oxygen. Having a few plants in your home office will give you fresh air and greenery for eyes, both of which help you work more productively. Your mind will work better when you are getting fresh oxygen in your body.

Paint a Color that Soothes You

The wrong wall color could sabotage the entire purpose of a home office. You want a place where you are comfortable and feel your best. Bright wall colors like orange or yellow might make you feel nauseated. You should get wallpaper or paint your favorite color and design. It should make you feel peaceful.

Get an Ergonomic Chair

You spend hours sitting on a chair. Most of your home office revolves around it. If you don’t get the right chair, there is no need for anything else. Get a chair that allows you to sit and lay back with utmost comfort. You should also be able to access the keyboard and mouse on the table even when you are laying back comfortably.

Make Sure You Love Your Office

You know what you like best. Invest in things that will help you make your dream office. It is extremely important that you love your office and want to spend your time there. This is the best thing you can do to boost your productivity.

Eileen Conant Eileen Conant is a freelance business writer who also dabbles in painting on the side.

Similar Posts:

GD Star Rating

loading...

GD Star Rating

loading...