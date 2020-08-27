Redecorating Your Office? Here’s what you need to know about bamboo floors

Photo by marianne bos on Unsplash

Bamboo flooring is stylish, strong, and perhaps one of the most sustainable floors surfaces you can ever come across. Though bamboo is still relatively quite new in most construction markets, it is one of the oldest building materials that man has ever used. Bamboo has been used to build almost everything, such as furniture, fences, and houses. This article explains what you need to know about bamboo floors.

Bamboo is the best green material

While bamboo looks like wood, it’s a tree-like grass that grows very fast, making it one of the fastest-growing plans on this planet. There is enough evidence suggesting that bamboo can reach maturity and get to market in only four years. Think about it, some species of hardwood trees can take about 60 to 70 years to reach maturity.

No wonder, the green building community favors bamboo because of its quick growth. Even better, studies suggest that a hectare of bamboo produces about 35% of oxygen and can remove more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere in a year than a hectare with hardwood trees.

Bamboo just requires natural rainfall or a little irrigation, and it doesn’t need herbicides or pesticides to grow. Therefore, if you intend to buy bamboo floors for your home, you should know that you’re saving the environment.

Bamboo floors are durable

When it comes to the strength of bamboo, it’s similar to ash and oak. For example, strand-woven bamboo floors that are produced from shredded bamboo fibers have significant strength.

These bamboo fibers are fused and compressed using pressure and heat. They are then cut down to make hard solid planks and sanded to ensure you can color treat them or apply a finish. Click for light bamboo floors that are not only durable but also stylish.

Because of its construction, bamboo flooring is stable, meaning it may not swell, shrink, or warp as much as hardwood when you expose them to moisture, heat, or humidity. Best of all, bamboo flooring is easy to maintain and resistant to staining.

All you need is to vacuum or sweep it regularly to remove particle debris. Alternatively, you can damp mop it, or even clean it with a non-alkaline and non-wax bamboo floor cleanser.

Remember that it can be challenging to keep the bamboo floor in perfect condition if you use it regularly. This is because various things can cause scratches on the surface of your floor. Pet claws, high heels, and furniture legs can all cause damage to the surface of your bamboo floor.

Quite often, tiny particles of dirt or sand and small grit can also cause some scratches over time. Therefore, you should consider buying a bamboo floor that has enough UV inhibitor paint. This paint can protect the bamboo flooring from these scratches, and it can also make sure that the colors last longer when exposed in the sun.

That said, bamboo flooring may have the appearance and feel like that of hardwood, but it’s still different and distinct. You can find it in a variety of colors and styles which you can use in your bedroom, boardroom, dining room, and many other areas.

