How to Make Your Home Office More Eco-Friendly

You’ve already taken the plunge, quit your 9-to-5 job, and are now working from home. However, you and your family are very green people and have done everything you can to make sure that your home is eco-friendly.

You’ve bought the electric car, asked the question, “How long does it take to charge an electric car,” and even bought the charger. Now, you’re looking to make your home office fit the rest of your life and be eco-friendly. Here are some tips that will help you get the job done.

Start with the Basics

It’s imperative that you start with the basics when furnishing your home office, to begin with. There are certain things such as computers, printers, and other accessories that you’re just not going to be able to do without. Make a list of office supplies that you know you can’t do without then go from there to making everything as eco-friendly as possible.

Take Advantage of Natural Light

From light colors to strategically placed mirrors, there are many ways to create the illusion of open space in your home office. The best way to be eco-friendly, however, is to let in as much natural light as possible. So, switch off that desk lamp, pull back the curtains and let the natural light shine in. Not only will you be more productive, but you’ll also be helping the environment, and saving on your energy bills at the same time.

Add Some Green

Adding plants to your home office isn’t just environmentally friendly, it also makes your office look natural and pretty. Not only that, but they also work to remove pollutants from the air, making them perfect for allergies, asthma, and other breathing problems. There are many environmentally friendly plants out there to choose from, so pick up a few for your home office.

Paint It Green

No, don’t paint your office green, unless that’s a color you love. What you need to do is look for “green” paint options. Believe it or not, there is paint out there that is environmentally friendly. Make sure you know what the paint is made from and which chemicals it contains before you purchase it. If you’re not sure what you’re looking for, ask any sales clerk in the local paint store, and they should be able to point you in the right direction. Going green with your painting option is one way of going green for sure!

Use Sustainable and Renewable Materials

The materials you choose for your home office should be sustainable and renewable materials. For example, if you love the idea of hardwood flooring in your office, then try looking at bamboo instead. The reason is that wood is renewable, yes, but it takes a long, long time for the trees used to make that hardwood flooring to grow back. Bamboo, on the other hand, grows quickly and is also known for being durable, cost-efficient, and gorgeous as well. If you use sustainable and renewable materials, then you can be sure your desire to go green in your home office is complete.

While all of these tips are great for making your home office green, it’s also important to remember the 3 R’s when it comes to being eco-friendly. Those are Repurpose, Reuse, and Recycle. Remembering these three things will help you be even more green.

These are just a few tips for making your home office green. Remember, these tips will not only help you save the planet, but they will also lower your energy bills and help your health as well. So, get out there and go green!

Eileen Conant Eileen Conant is a freelance business writer who also dabbles in painting on the side.

Similar Posts:

GD Star Rating

loading...

GD Star Rating

loading...