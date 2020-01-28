How to Create an Office Space in Your New Home

As virtual meeting applications and other online tools make it possible to work with teams across the globe from anywhere, creating a comfortable office is an important home upgrade for an entrepreneur’s success. But a home office doesn’t mean your kitchen table and a laptop — an ideal workspace is only for work, and is designed with your productivity and comfort in mind.

Dedicate the space

The first rule of creating a functional home office is having a dedicated space. How much space you can allocate will depend on the size of your home. An ideal situation is to have a room that is your office, but in smaller homes, you can get creative with a corner desk in the living room, guest room, or even a closet (with the door open of course).

Let there be light

The last place you want your home office to feel like is the corporate cubicle that you might have escaped when you started your own business. Instead, you want a warm, inviting space, with natural light if possible. If you can place your desk near a window that will help your productivity. If you need to go with the closet or corner desk route, be sure to fill your space with a desk lamp, or floor lighting to ensure that you have enough light to stay awake and focused. If you are on frequent video calls, consider that as part of your lighting design.

Get organized

Another necessary component of the home office is storage. You might need a place to store invoices or other paperwork, as well as pens, notebooks, or other tools of your trade. If you are using an extra bedroom as your home office, you can turn a closet into a storage center by adding shelving, filing cabinets, and even a printer or scanner. The bonus here is that at the end of the day you can close the door to have a clear and organized room (this is ideal for office/guest rooms). You can even hire a handyman to add features that will make the best use of the space that you have to work with.

Make it ergonomic (and comfortable)

Like running your own business, what might appeal to you most about the home office is that you can design it to be however you want. Do you want a desk with a treadmill beneath your feet, a combination standing and sitting desk or a yoga ball instead of a chair? It’s all possible in the home office. Your goal is to make it ergonomic and comfortable for long stretches of time. Depending on the space, in addition to a desk, chair, and lighting, you’ll want to consider one (or more) monitors to protect your eyes. You might even add an additional chair for visitors.

Make it personal

Personalizing your new office will help you look forward to working on it. Plants are an inexpensive way to add color and air to your workspace. You can also hang artwork or framed quotes that will inspire you. If you love to listen to music while working, an advantage of the home office that’s all yours is that you can use speakers instead of headphones.

Whatever you decide to add to your office, make it your own. Like your business, you are the boss and can design it according to your personality for optimal success.

