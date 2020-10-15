How to Create a Client-Friendly Home Office

Of the 75 million small businesses throughout the country, over half are run out of the home. As more workers are choosing to leave the rat race behind and strike out on their own ventures, home offices have become the norm. People are discovering the convenience of being able to do their business without the hassle and expense of commuting to an office.

Running your business from home has a lot of benefits. You can save money by avoiding high leasing costs and gain the flexibility of making your own schedule. If you have children, working from home can allow you to spend more time with your family.

To fully take advantage of an at-home office, you need to create a professional and functional space in which to work and meet with clients. The comfort of your clients and the appearance of a professional setting are crucial to a successful home business. From making sure that you have ample parking in your newly designed driveway from Master Paving in Dublin to creating a private space to conduct your business, there are a few key ways to create a client-friendly home office.

Clear Signage

When you open a home office, you will have the benefit of using your address for your business. However, you want to separate your personal life from your work. When you invite clients and associates to your home office, you need to make sure that they know where to go. If your office is around the back of your home, you don’t want clients knocking on your front door and disturbing your household. Make sure that you have clear signage to help your clients find their way to your home office suite.

Parking

Your home office should provide enough parking for your clients to comfortably meet at your office. Make sure that there is either a dedicated space in your driveway for easy access or a space on the street right in front of your home. If you live in an apartment or condo, make arrangements for an extra parking space that can be used exclusively for your clients. Instruct your clients when they make their appointments about where they should park.

Privacy

Running a business out of your home will only work if you create a private space in which to conduct your business. Attempting to meet with clients in your living room with your kids running around can be a professional disaster. Dedicate a specific room, basement or guest house so that your business becomes a separate entity from the rest of your home. Create strict rules about being interrupted by your family members during your business hours.

Dedicated Entrance

It may be awkward for clients to have to reach your office by going through the rest of your home. It’s best to have a dedicated entrance where possible. For example, if you are using a spare room for your office, install an exterior door where clients can gain entrance without having to go through the rest of your home.

A home office can be the perfect small business solution if you work to keep your personal and professional space separate. Your clients are coming to your home to address business, not to visit your home. Create a client-friendly home office by following some of these helpful tips.

