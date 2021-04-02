How Standing Desks Are Revolutionizing The Modern Workplace?

Employers are continuously looking for ways to improve their workplaces. Whether it is an industrial setting or clerical office, workers have the right to feel comfortable and safe while at work. There is no doubt, many employers are ignoring their employees’ needs, leaving them in some very dangerous situations. This is especially true for workers who are continuously changing body positions in an effort to do their jobs better without compromising their safety. If you have spent hours upon hours working in fast-paced, dangerous work environments, you would understand the importance of safety, comfort, confidence, and flexibility.

Photo by Magnus Olsson on Unsplash

Below, you will discover how the stand-up desk is revolutionizing the modern workplace.

Higher Productivity Numbers

Whether you are an employer or employee, you must understand the importance of meeting or exceeding predicted productivity. If ever you hope to make a profit, your employees will need to meet productivity. How is this possible? With modern technology like the standing desk.

Have you ever taken the time to ask your employers what they believe is the best working position – sitting or standing? Of course, many of your workers will not know how to properly respond because they do not have enough experience.

Standing while working has shown to offer more flexibility than sitting. It has also been shown to give employees more control and flexibility, allowing them to work more freely. If you have ever dedicated more than a few hours to perform a job duty while sitting, you would understand why sitting versus standing is so important.

Encourages More Physical Activities

As many countries are dealing with an obesity crisis, employers, the medical community, and government officials are encouraging more physical activities. How are employers encourage a higher level of physical activity? By encouraging them to stand while working. While this is not possible in many industries, some jobs allow employers to make their own decisions.

By giving your employees the opportunity to stand while working, you are pushing them to become more active. It is a fact, standing burns more calories than sitting. This is mainly because standing requires more energy than sitting, regardless if you are assembling products, typing up contractual agreements, or tracking inventory,

Standing while working encourages workers to perform better all the way around.

Enhancing Metabolic Rate

Do your employees look like they need to lose a few pounds? If so, there is no way to broach the subject without offending. Your next best option to incorporate the stand-up desk into your workplace. This device has been shown to enhance the metabolic rate, resulting in weight loss.

Increasing the metabolic rate will also result in lower HDL or bad cholesterol, blood glucose, and blood pressure levels.

Discourage Call-Ins

Some employees are continuously finding excuses to call in at work. Regardless of how you feel about these continuous call-ins, you really cannot speak your opinion without offending. But, you can discourage your employees from calling in by providing them with a healthier working environment. The stand-up desk is revolutionizing the modern workplace by giving workers a reason to show up at work every day.

