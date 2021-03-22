How Long Will It Take to Fit Out an Office?

Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash

When it comes to an office fit-out, no one answer fits all. Quite a few parameters must be assessed if you want to have an accurate estimate. Luckily, you have clicked on the right article since here, we will talk about all of them.

Of course, the scope of the project is the first parameter that comes to mind. You can’t expect the same time frame for small alterations of the space that you already own as for more ambitious ones. Let’s imagine a more intricate project that requires relocations and detailed planning. In such cases, it’s natural that you can expect a longer time frame. We’ll talk about all this in more detail in the following text. For now, it’s important that you go into the article to understand the basics of how an office fit-out works. It is more than just planning and construction, and it is based on detailed strategies.

Now, let’s help you understand how long it will take to fit out an office.

The overall length of the process

Before going into details, let’s talk about the basics of how fit-outs work first. In the most basic terms, fitting out your work space can be divided into two different categories of projects. The traditional one, and design and build (D&B). When it comes to traditional ones, in general, they take somewhere around 34 weeks. This period covers everything from outlining the first proposals, all the way to implementation of the project. So, basically – in traditional projects, every step is done from scratch.

On the other hand, D&B projects take a lot less – three months to be more precise. On average, they take somewhere around 22 weeks. Some of them may take even less time depending on the circumstances. The main reason for this lies in the fact that you only have one port of call for every stage that the process has. So, every aspect of the project is done under one roof. This means that you can get estimates about the cost of the project more easily as well.

Parameters to have in mind

Now, we have already mentioned that the project heavily depends on your circumstances. Of course, we can’t list every possible aspect that can affect the length of the project. But some of the aspects are more prominent than the others, and those are the ones that we will be talking about.

The general condition of the premises in question

The first thing that you want to consider when determining how long will the fit-out take is the scope of the project. You can start by assessing the premises and how much remodeling they need. If the place is ready to go, you already know that it will take less time. If the project requires demolition and strip out of any sort, it will last longer. Consider all the construction work realistically. If there is a lot of remodeling, the probability is high that you will have to consider a few extra weeks. The same logic can be applied to any additional services that must be provided. Internet, electricity, plumbing – all of these are parameters to be considered.

Photo by Laura Davidson on Unsplash

Size matters, but complexity plays a big role as well

Many people tend to think about size first when estimating how long a fit-out will take. The thing is, two premises of the same size might take a different amount of time. The reason behind this is the complexity. If the area has an open plan, it’s way simpler to work with than with spaces that have a lot of rooms. This is especially true if different areas require different designs.

Lead times vary

Lead times depend on many different things. When it comes to furniture, you want to consider where it is coming from. If it’s being manufactured overseas, it’s only natural that it will take more time. Consider hard surfaces as well, people tend to overlook this. Lastly, some items are going to be ordered at later dates. So, consider how long it will take for different items instead of generalizing them. This will give you a more accurate estimate regarding lead times.

What you should know about the approvals

Lastly, you must consider all the approvals. In most cases, you will first have to wait for your landlord to consent to all the changes. Secondly, you will probably also need a building permit from the council. Also, in case you are changing the use of the building, or even just the external look, you will need to get additional approvals. For these, you must submit a planning or development application.

In the end, no workplace is the same. This is why every office fit-out will not be the same as well. So, to assess the length of the entire project, you must assess the project itself first. And after reading this article, you have all that it takes for you to do this successfully. Think about all the parameters that we have mentioned. Write them down, talk to fit-out professionals, and you will surely get an accurate estimate in no time!

