Why Start a Side Hustle When You’re Already Working for Yourself?

There are no rules that say you can’t start a side hustle when you’re already an entrepreneur. Although most people will associate starting a small business as something they would do if they were in full-time employment, or even if they weren’t in work at all, not so many would feel it was something they could or would do if they were already working in their own business startup. But why not? Why not start a second small business when you’re already working on your first?

The answer most would give would probably be something about not having the time to do it. You can easily address this by choosing a business that doesn’t take up so much of your time and effort and that, once set up, can be left to make money passively. Another answer might be that there is no need – after all, you’re already branching out on your own. Yet since there are no limits on entrepreneurial ideas, why limit yourself if you don’t have to and don’t want to? With this in mind, let’s take a look at the reasons why starting a side hustle when you’re already working for yourself is a good idea; you might realize that it’s exactly what you want to do next.

More Money

The main reason for starting a second small business in a part-time way when you’re already working on your first one full-time is that you will make more money. There are very few people who will turn down the chance to boost their income, and if you can do it relatively easily, then it’s certainly something to consider. After all, one of the reasons for starting your own business was financial freedom, so if you can make that ideal happy more quickly, you should.

This is the key point; you’ll need to ensure that whatever business you choose to start, whether it’s buying a property in the French Riviera or the more exotic Taman Desa district in Malaysia to rent out, dropshipping items on eBay, or running a catering company, it must be something that doesn’t interfere with your original business, and it must be something that either produces a passive income or that you can hire someone else to manage. Remember, this is a side hustle and not the main focus of your day-to-day work.

Do Something Fun

The idea that you can turn a hobby into a full-time business might be appealing, but it’s not something that everyone wants to do for a variety of different reasons. This might be because there wouldn’t be enough customers to make it viable or because you don’t want to ruin a hobby you love by turning it into a business and having to focus on it more than you usually would.

An additional side hustle can be the answer. If you choose your first startup because it’s something you understand and you know you can be successful at, making a nice profit, but it’s not something you would call fun, your second business could be the fun element that is currently missing in your life. It won’t need to make as much money as your original business, and you don’t have to focus quite so much on it, so you won’t ruin something you love in that way. Now you can have the best of both worlds and enjoy one business that brings in a lot of money even though it’s not your favorite topic or sector, and another that is something you genuinely enjoy even if it isn’t quite as profitable.

You Can Learn A Lot More

By starting a second business in a different niche, you could pick up some further skills that you wouldn’t have needed in your original business. Depending on what you want to do in your life overall and what the goal of your business adventures might be, these extra skills could be very useful indeed.

The more you know, the more successful you can be, but working in just one sector for your entire business life is going to limit you when it comes to those important lessons, and although you might have the option of going back to school to gain new skills and even new qualifications, there is nothing quite like on the job learning. A second side hustle that can run in conjunction with, but is entirely different to (you don’t want to be your own competition, after all), your primary business would give you that on-the-job learning and help you in the future. The more you know, the more opportunities will present themselves, and the more you can make of your life.

Eileen Conant Eileen Conant is a freelance business writer who also dabbles in painting on the side.

Similar Posts:

GD Star Rating

loading...

GD Star Rating

loading...