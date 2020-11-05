2020 Stocks That Can Bring You One Step Closer to Luxury

Photo by Jason Briscoe on Unsplash

Stock is one of the best long-term investments. Savvy investors can get the best returns possible. When done right, stick investment can grow your money by up to 10% every year. If you have your money sitting in cash, it will lose its value. If, however, you invest in stocks, it can earn value. The following are a few stocks with the highest growth rate and value in 2020.

Exelixis

Investing in Exelixis stock is a no-brainer in 2020. It has the potential to make you a lot of money. The company focuses on cancer-related drugs, and its lead drug is Cabometyx. The drug is approved for the treatment of first- and second-line Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) and advanced hepatocellular carcinoma. The drug has had little trouble earning its place in the market. It is the only second-line indication that has led to a considerable improvement in progression-free survival, overall survival, and objective response rate. Because of its potential, Cabometyx may rise to more than $1 billion in annual revenue by 2021. Exelixis is also earning a lot of money on its cancer therapy. The cost of goods represents an average of 5% of the net sales, and the company continues to generate loads of cash flow.

Betty Global Group, Inc.

Berry Global Group Inc. is the product of over 40 acquisitions. The company manufactures plastic containers and products for various industries, including agriculture, cannabis, and healthcare. It produces tubes, bottles, packaging jars, straws, and more.

Matinas BioPharma

Are you looking for the right stock for you? This is one of the best stocks under a dollar. Matinas BioPharma is a biopharmaceutical company. Its primary focus is on the development and discovery of candidates for various products. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company uses its LNC platform technology to develop new products. Its delivery technology platform uses lipid nano-crystals to deliver tiny molecules, vaccines, gene therapies, proteins, and peptides.

Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, manages, develops, and leases properties in Texas and various eastern states. The office portfolio has 185 properties covering 25.3 million square feet. The REIT reported having had net income growth of 3948.9% in 2020.

Quidel Corp

This diagnostic healthcare manufacturer is one of the best options for stock investments in 2020. Quidel’s offerings include molecular diagnostic systems, rapid diagnostic testing solutions, and cellular-based virology assays. It has become an industry leader in reproductive health and treating infectious diseases. Quidel Corp produces the first FDA-approved handheld molecular device in the world.

Salesforce.com Inc.

This is a software technology company that provides over 150,000 companies with online solutions to promote customer relationship management. Salesforce.com offers its customers a cloud-based platform. It helps developers run and build applications making it possible to manage sales, user engagement, marketing, and data analytics.

Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Zoom is a communications technology company. It provides web conferencing and a video-first platform of communication. Zoom offers cloud platforms, including content sharing, voice, video, and chat for telephones, desktops, room systems, and mobile devices. The platform can support more than 10,000 viewers and up to 1,000 video participants on a conference call.

CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, and its subsidiaries offer financial and banking products and services in Spain and other parts of the world. The main operations of the company are Non-Core Real Estate activity and banking and insurance. The Banking and Insurance division focuses on the banking business. It includes cash management, retail banking, asset management, and insurance. The Non-Core Real Estate division deals with foreclosed real estate assets, non-core developer lending, and other assets and holdings.

Palo Alto Networks

Even though the cybersecurity industry may not be growing very fast, it is one of the safest ones for investors. The industry is capable of growing by double digits annually over the next few years. Palo Alto Networks is, therefore, worth your money. Cybersecurity solutions have grown from luxury to a necessity. Even when the economy is not performing very well, you can rely on the industry. Palo Alto focuses on securing enterprise clouds. It angles towards developing security tools that are focused on the cloud. It mostly appeals to small and medium-sized businesses.

Investing in the stock market is a great idea. It allows you to learn, have fun, and make some money. When done right, you can make a lot of profit with minimal effort. Some of the best stocks in 2020 include Exelixis, Betty Global Group Inc., Matinas Biopharma, and Brandywine Realty Trust.

Disclaimer: Any individual who chooses to invest in any securities should do so with caution. Investing in securities is speculative and carries a high degree of risk; you may lose some or all of the money that is invested. Always research your own investments and consult with a registered investment advisor or licensed stock broker before investing.

Roberto Azarcon Roberto has worked in the personal finance field for 20 years, particularly in the areas of financial planning.

Similar Posts:

GD Star Rating

loading...

GD Star Rating

loading...