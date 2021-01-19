Starting a Trucking Business? Here’s a Brief Guide for Aspiring Truck Drivers

Photo by Quintin Gellar from Pexels

Are you thinking about starting a trucking business or becoming a truck driver? Maybe, you are looking for a company that will ensure a steady income. Most people are buying products online now, and the industry of product shipment and delivery is blooming now. Many businesses rely on truck services to get their products delivered to their clients timely and safely.

If you are thinking about starting your truck business, you should be familiar with the set-up system and trucking authority packages to effectively run your business. With that said, it is never too late to start your own trucking business. You can hire truck drivers or become a truck driver yourself. An excellent way to save for your retirement, no?

If you are interested in starting as a truck driver but aren’t sure about the truck driver type, you can explore the below-given list of truck driver types and see which one of them suits your interest best. Find your dream role as a truck driver and start trucking!

Why Should You be A Truck Driver?

Let us start with the statistics. The average truck driver makes more than $45 thousand annually in the United States. This looks like a steady source of income, doesn’t it? Some companies even offer holiday and extra bonuses to their truck drivers. You don’t need a degree to become a truck driver as it requires excellent and reliable driving skills. No need for a college/ university degree means you don’t have to deal with student loans and consequent debts.

Depending on the trucking company you sign up to work with, they are more likely to provide you with the required training. If you want to be your boss, you can also start your own trucking business. All you need is a valid CDL (Commercial Driver License). If you are 21, you can apply as a truck driver today after submitting your CDL application and the application fees. This is because the FMCSA (Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration) needs proof of your U.S. residency, identity, and valid social security number.

If you like to travel and explore the roads, trucking might be your dream job since you will be traveling a lot on the company’s expenses. This aspect might be specifically appealing to those who hate to sit on a desk and work a 9 to 5. Trucking companies are spread everywhere around the U.S territory. Thus, there are countless job openings and locations. With a high turnover rate, you are more likely to find yourself in a secure job position.

Another aspect to focus on while looking for a steady and secure job is the job’s benefits. While working for a multinational company, you will see an excellent package of benefits. The best trucking companies have paid vacation, annual raises, health insurance, and a fixed percentage of what the company makes from customers.

Lastly, as a truck driver, you will have freedom as you won’t have a boss hovering over you like in a desk job. You can have the privilege of listening to your favorite soundtracks or podcasts while you are on the go. Whenever required, you can take breaks and enjoy the landscape a bit (if your schedule allows and you don’t have tight deadlines to follow). You will also have a variety of landscapes, roads, sceneries, and places to see and visit every day.

The Different Types of Truck Drivers

If you are looking for a trucking job that comes with responsibilities and pays well, you can opt for the tanker driver position. However, bear in mind that you will also be transporting hazardous products, such as fuel. Nonetheless, the rewards will be a higher pay and better benefits package. Flatbed truckers, on the other hand, transport different types of cargo and usually require more experience. Then we have the refrigerator hauler who carries and transports refrigerated freight. The refrigerated haulers are generally given a deadline within which they have to transport refrigerated items from one place to another. If you like the idea of moving SUVs, trucks, and cars, you can sign up for auto transportation services. You may also be bringing brand new cars from the manufacturing plants to the dealership.

