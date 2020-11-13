Make Money While Staying at Home

It might be something we all have wished for in the past, to be able to make money while sitting at home. It sounds too good, but the reality is, with technology taking over our lives and the world, working remotely and earning through that has begun to trend. You might be living in one part of the world, but you will be working for an organization that is miles away from you, located in another country. And it all becomes possible through the help of the internet and a computer. Living in this era, people are working hard to develop their skills because now jobs aren’t given based on your knowledge and degrees. An organization selects a candidate based on their abilities and attitude rather than experience. So, the best time to start working on yourself is right now, because if you do, you will be able to make money from the comfort of your home.

There are so many ways through which a person can earn online. But when you plan to do so, it is crucial to see that you are working for people who aren’t frauds. When you go to an organisation and have a physical position, you see the people there, and you give yourself time to analyse the culture and all the things there. But when you work remotely, these are the things which become challenging to see.

How to make sure that you are working for a legitimate organization and aren’t getting scammed:

The first thing you need to get started on when working remotely for an organisation is to do a background check. Many people miss this and only go through the company’s social media to see what they do and how they work. You will not find anyone there, so work smartly by searching the people who work there or used to work there. They will give you an idea of the organisation. Tell them that you are going to work remotely, which is why you are inquiring. They will help you out since they, too, will understand how you feel.

The second thing you can do is to check the Google reviews of the organisation. While many companies do delete those, then the chances are that they might have missed something that might help you form a rough idea. Search it on LinkedIn and see if they are active there. All these things will help you determine the place you are going to be working for.

Of course, it is not the only way to make money while sitting at home. Working remotely is just another option, but making money because if a skill you have is what we will be discussing here right now. Here’s how one can do that.

How to make money while sitting at home:

Freelance work:

If you cannot come up with anything that you might offer others, go to any freelancing website and see all the job offers there. After a little while of scrolling, you will find something which you enjoy and you can start your own freelance business. There are so many options there, and when you see people looking for something that you can offer, you will automatically feel comfortable. So, in the beginning, do not focus on one thing which you plan to work on. For example, if you want to offer your marketing services and are good at writing, go for multiple gigs. One that is related to your primary focus, that is, digital marketing, and then another content writing job. This will help you double your revenue streams, and you will find it much easier to get multiple freelance offers. The more diverse services you offer, the better it will be for you. So, understand what you are good at, and then use those skills to make yourself some money.

Become an assistant:

If, in the beginning, you are clueless as to where to start, try becoming an assistant. Many people prefer to hire remote assistants because it saves them time, as there is no communication. The assistant can manage their day and timetable sitting miles apart, and they don’t even have to lift a finger. All they will need is one message from you about their daily schedule, and you will be set for the day. You will learn about yourself in this job as managing time, and fitting a lot on one plate will be your primary duty. Once you have mastered that, you can quickly get a new gig, and you will see how assistant work trained you to do better at your projects.

Start a Blog:

Working remotely is a massive thing at this time, but that doesn’t mean that work only rotates around the job that one does. You can always start your blog or YouTube channel and earn that way as well. All such platforms are places for ads that people will see. Brands will pay you to feature their ads on your blog or your social media or videos. The higher the number of followers and the reach you have on your accounts, the better the brand deals you will get. So if you like to write and want to share a piece of your life with others, do give blogging a try, and who knows, you might end up becoming a millionaire because of it.

Become an advisor:

A lot of people love giving advice. They know how to say things at the right time and what to say. If you are one of those people, congratulations, you can become a fantastic advisor. Not only that, if you are experienced in finance or law or any other field, you can offer yourself as an advisor to many organisations. Companies often hire people from outside their circle to get a fresh perspective and understand where they lack. If you think that you are excellent at analysing and listening, and giving feedback, give this field a try because you might fall in love with it.

Tutor:

Yes, we know that you are confused because up until now, tutors were meant to go physically to the student’s place and then teach them. But if we look at the world now, many parents prefer tutors that teach online simply because there is no hassle. People who live in small homes have no space where their kid can study along with the tutors, so computer works great Other people can have the house to themselves, whereas the student can sit in a corner with their laptop doing their work. Tutoring is comfortable as you can always prepare your lessons ahead of time. You can sit and relax and go through the teaching materials, and make your notes. Once done, you can either share those with the kids, or you can use them while giving a lecture to them. Nevertheless, it is something which will help you earn hundreds of pounds within days.

Final Thoughts:

If you think about it, there are so many ways one can earn money without leaving their house. It is all about the art of selling yourself. If you know what your skills are and are willing to learn, even more, freelancing work is way easier than office work. You are your boss and can easily manage all the work at your convenience. So, if you are someone who wants comfort and a distraction, go for an online job. You can do your work while doing other chores around the house.

These jobs are great for stay at home mums as it will allow them to make money without neglecting their child. Do try these tips and see the difference they make in your income.

