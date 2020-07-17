How to Start Earning by Creating Entertaining Videos for YouTube Audience

While YouTube is becoming the main information and entertainment source replacing TV most of us have thought of creating own YouTube channel and make money from it. Yet not all of us have plenty of ideas or information to share and also many people are too shy to pose in front of a camera. The answer to these problems can be ‘compilation’ genre which is quite popular. There’s no problem to grab as many videos from YouTube as you want, edit them into one and upload the result back to the site. If you’re interested in such way for making money, then the following guide can be useful for you.

Some Youtube bloggers who shared their income, they are getting about $2-3 calculated for 1,000 views for Adsense. For longer videos of higher quality, the income may be around $5 for 1,000 views. Moreover, there is an efficient way to increase income by adding affiliation links (Clickbank). As a rule, income is a few times higher than ad income. But, it’s important to do everything correctly.

We’ll describe the easiest ways of channel creating. It’s BC Lowy that is publishing short funny video content with Chinese subtitles added. This option can be useful for those who know several languages. New material appears on the channel regularly, so you only have to translate it to other audiences. The length of most videos is not longer than 1 minute, and they get around 50k views. Daily, there appear around 4 or 5 new videos on the channel. This way, the creator’s income per day is around $500. And this is only for minute videos! You should be patient, as far as you have to build up an audience. This process takes some time.

This channel has got around 120 mln. views, so the guy has earned $300k for the last two years. Additionally, such a career is developed from the hobby.

If you’re not ready to be a content interpreter, you may use an alternative option. For instance videos with fails. Videos which demonstrate fails are extremely popular with the Youtube audience. We offered only one example, so you can find dozens of similar channels by yourself.

Amazing people– such channels are opposite to the previous example. They contain clips where people are demonstrating their talents, skills. Such videos are implemented with quality sounds.

Beats of Electro House – all the videos are a just taken from various Youtube blogs. They are showing amateur dances with popular sounds. The channel creator managed to get around 300k audience, considering that channel is only several months old.

Reviews of Ozzy Man – the channel of the Australian guy who is commenting on different viral records. Such videos are created very easily — all you need to do is just adding your voice to any video. But, you need to possess a certain skill to male your content interesting and funny. This guy gets up to 1 million views daily.

The Role of Sound of your Video

As practice shows, using very popular musical compositions on the background of your video, you’ll get an extremely high quantity of views. Viewers aren’t taking into consideration the quality of your record, and they are watching it continuously due to their favorite sound on it. It should be mentioned, that you cannot use a sound with copyright, as far as algorithms of Youtube will detect it automatically, and de-monetize your video. You can use Cover records or remixes for popular compositions. Some video makers are using auto-tune programs for changing the songs’ pitch for further use.

We’ll provide several examples of Cover records Radioactive – Imagine Dragons (Sofia Karlberg Cover), All of Me – John Legend Cover (Luciana Zogbi), Acoustic 2019 The Best Acoustic Covers of 2019 (Boyce Avenue)

Video Collecting Tools for Creating Compilations

For creating your video base, you may use the following online services:

App for downloading videos on your device: https://www.notmp3.com/

You can use Video Downloader for saving the content of various formats from Youtube, Facebook, TikTok, Vimeo, and other social networks. You can find commercial tools but for most of your needs it’s not necessary to spend money on what you can get from free apps like these. Regarding this app, it has been working stable for the past few years and is getting regular updates. For downloading a video collection while you are busy with your stuff, you can make a temporary playlist including all the videos you’re interested in, and then paste its link into the app. The program will load all the items automatically.

Video editor: https://fxhome.com/express

Regardless that the app is paid, you can share it on your FB or Google+ account, and take advantage of free options. many YouTubers consider this tool the most efficient video editor. Other services offer to purchase monthly subscriptions for $20 (for example, Adobe Premiere Pro). But it’s not quite necessary for creating simple short videos. Some users are using iMovies and WindowsMovie apps. It’s up to your needs and financial abilities, but in any case, you may start using free tools. This is a good option to give a start and try yourself in videomaking.

