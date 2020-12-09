How to Make Money Trading in Cryptocurrency from Home

Although cryptocurrency is still relatively new, it is starting to gain acceptance among both retail and institutional investors. Currently, cryptocurrencies have a market capitalization of $200 billion, which is a small fraction of the $71 trillion in assets that are bought and sold throughout the world. As interest in digital assets increases, there is a chance for investors to see significant returns on their capital. Let’s take a look at some of the strategies that you can use to do so.

Add Crypto to Your Existing Investment Portfolio

As a general rule, you are more likely to make money investing in cryptocurrencies as opposed to trading them. The primary difference between an investor and a trader is the amount of time that an asset is held. Investors typically hold assets for years or decades while traders tend to hold assets for a period of hours or days. Investing in digital currencies is preferable because they are less volatile in the long-term.

When buying Bitcoin for a long term investment you want to get it at the lowest possible price to maximize profits. Peer-to-peer trading gives you the opportunity to get it at the lowest price. P2P trading is incredibly popular in emerging markets.

For example, buying Bitcoin in India on P2P exchanges has seen explosive growth over the past few years due to the earning potential. This growth in the user base and de-regulation of the cryptocurrency markets has seen a rise in the Bitcoin price in India. Buying Bitcoin before it sees an increase in price is a great way to make a profit on your investment.

Lend Your Coins to Traders or Investors

If you don’t have any plans to liquidate your crypto holdings in the near future, you might be able to make money by lending them to other people. As with any other loan, a borrower will pay interest until the principal balance is repaid in full. It might also be possible to lend coins through cryptocurrency exchanges or through peer-to-peer lending platforms.

Free Coins May Be Available

Every so often, a blockchain will fork, which means that the current network is being altered or upgraded. Those who have coins on that chain will often be rewarded with tokens on the newly created network. An airdrop occurs when a new exchange literally gives people tokens to generate awareness of its presence and attract a significant number of active users.

Mining Is Still an Option

In previous years, you could mine for Bitcoin using nothing more than a standard desktop computer. Today, mining for Bitcoin requires specialized equipment that can be expensive to run and maintain. However, it is still possible to obtain rewards such as new coins for taking the time to validate transactions on a blockchain. If you aren’t interested in acquiring new coins, you can attempt to make money by creating a masternode. A masternode is copy of an existing network that is kept inside of a digital wallet.

Earn Digital Currency By Creating or Curating Content

Sites such as Narrative and Sapien allow you to earn tokens by posting original content or by posting links to interesting articles or videos. In addition to earning money, being active on these platforms may give aspiring writers, singers or artists a chance to gain a larger following.

While there are risks to investing, trading or lending Bitcoin or other digital currencies, doing so may offer legitimate opportunities to earn money. It may be a good idea to speak with a financial planner or tax adviser prior to making transactions involving cryptocurrencies. They may be able to provide more insight into the risks that you may be taking or the tax implications of profiting from a trade or investment.

