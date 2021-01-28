How to Make $2,000 a Month from Home

How would you spend an extra USD 2000?

Paying off debts, or buying a present for your beloved… Variants are broad. The good news is that earning extra dollars from home isn’t rocket science anymore.

Here we offer you a handful of working ideas about making an extra USD2000 a month from home. You’ll discover:

Tips for finding time for working extra from home

Remote jobs ideas to make you extra money

Career prospects and business ideas

How to find time for working extra when you are employed full-time?

Whether you are a working mom or a student with a huge debt, you face this issue: you are already busy 8 or 12 hours a day and still need more time.

Don’t be disappointed: today’s greatest people have been there, and they know the way out.

Jerry Jenkins, an NYT bestselling writer, and novelist has compiled a list of tips from 40 experts that developed their hobbies into a career and have a lot of advice to share.

We’ve picked up just a few points from their helping list and hope they will boost your confidence and help you outline your future journey properly:

Dream big, execute small

Big goals require small but persistent steps. This means if you take just 20 minutes a day to dive into the world of your future job (read descriptions of open positions, related news articles, watch experts, or visit webinars), you’ll have a plan for how you can make an extra USD 2000 by the end of the month.

Don’t wait

You can do something starting from now. If you aim to learn how Facebook ads work, you can read a related blog article right as you finish reading this one.

Do not attempt this act alone

Asking for help is normal and even demanded. You can never get more inspiration than from a person that already knows the craft.

Go at your own pace but go!

Make pauses when you are tired. Slow down if your head is spinning. But pick it up again as soon as you feel recovered.

These tips are written for future writers, but they are applicable for taking up any new activity. The core of this is that you may need only 15 minutes a day to start working extra, and if you do it deliberately and regularly, the results are on their way.

Best remote job ideas to help you make US$2,000 a month

1. Freelancing

As a freelancer, you get the best of two worlds: a flexible schedule and good pay. Moreover, today you don’t need any special skills to become a freelancer. Many companies are looking for a virtual assistant to do digital jobs like answering emails, data entry, reporting, or appointment setting.

Other jobs you may do as a freelancer:

Writing

Graphic design

Book-keeping

Photographing

Film editing

Virtual assistance

Email-marketing

Translating

These are just a few possible options the platforms like Upwork, Guru, Freelancer, 99 Designs, etc., may offer you.

2. Web and mobile application development

Suppose you already have some related experience or time and inspiration to take up a new craft. In that case, custom software development is a great tool to express yourself and make big money by working remotely from home.

The key to success here is simple: we live in a digital race world where the demand for custom software development is booming. The growth of companies like MLSDev, providing web and app development services worldwide, is proof.

Moreover, web and app development offers competitive salaries in all parts of the world, and it is still a growing field in the foreseeable future.

3. Blogging

It takes time to become a great blogger with a huge audience and high income. But, if you are persistent and skillful enough to build and keep your audience, you will have extra dollars for simply sharing your thoughts and life experiences.

The resources like Nomadic Matt make a great source for inspiration and a wonderful example to follow.

If you want to start a blog of your own, you may use resources like WordPress.com or Blogger for a website, advice on hosting and design, and other assistance.

4. Teaching English

Numerous programs today pay native speakers for simply sharing the knowledge of their mother tongue to foreigners. As you may give online classes at any hour of the day, that is a great option for a side job. A couple of hours a week may reward you with extra cash in your wallet.

If you want to find a job in this domain, we recommend trying the resource called VIPKid. All you need to have is a Bachelor’s degree (not necessarily in English) and some experience of working with kids. If hired, you can expect USD22/hour.

5. Facebook marketing

Running Facebook ads for small businesses is not just a profitable side job; it can grow into an independent company if you get qualified enough.

The thing is that with the abundance of resources like HubSpot or Coursera, almost anyone can learn how to do marketing on Facebook. The audience is also there, as many small businesses are running ads themselves and would be happy to hand in this duty into the professional hands.

Moreover, that is an option to develop into a business or be hired eventually as a corporation’s high-cost specialist.

Does your side job have a prospect to earn a fortune?

The question is simple: everything depends on you. But as soon as you start small, don’t forget to treat your side job as an independent business.

Don’t lose any of your contacts, and start making an email list from the very beginning. The LinkedIn founder started his network with only 350 personal contacts and added only about 20 new people a month initially.

In Conclusion

The market gives vast opportunities to make extra USD 2000 remotely. All you need is persistence and courage to try and fail until you craft of your own.

Jenny Fulbright is a writer for PowerHomeBiz.com.

