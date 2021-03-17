Decorating Tips for Landlords to Ensure Longevity and Durability

When you are a landlord, you will quickly learn that your tenants don’t really care too much about the property. Of course, they don’t want to cause damage that could lead to them breaking their contract and losing their deposit, but other than that, they will live there how they want to live there. Choosing the right tenant for the property is your best bet when it comes to being a landlord, as someone who is clean and tidy is going to take better care of it than someone who doesn’t really care and simply wants a roof over their head. So when it comes to decorating the home that will then be rented out, you need to think carefully about what you do.

Creating a practical and clean living environment is what will attract tenants to your property in the first place, but you also need to think about what is going to be sturdy and hardwearing, in order to minimize the costs that you will have to keep spending to maintain it. Making a property one that is long-lasting isn’t necessarily going to be the cheapest route to start with, as there needs to be some initial investment of materials, such as getting engineered wood flooring, for example. But over time, you will be able to save when you choose well in the first place, and can find ways to save in other areas, making the overall costs more bearable.

Cashback credit cards

If you have ever thought about getting a credit card that offers cashback, then when you need to renovate the house that you will be renting out, there is no time like the present. You will be able to get quite a significant amount of money back on a cashback credit card when you’re going to be spending quite a bit of money on it too. You can get up to 5% back in most cases, which does add up and means you can get quality items, just for less.

Photo by Vecislavas Popa from Pexels

Use tiles where possible

This isn’t going to work in every room, because no-one wants to have a tiled bedroom, right? But for rooms like the kitchen, bathroom, and others like the utility room, tiles are easy to clean, and they will also help when those rooms are filled with more moisture. If you have a room that is going to be one that gets moist, then there are more chances of getting mold. If your tenant isn’t the best at cleaning it or ventilating it, then that could cause some problems. Tiles are durable, long-lasting, resistant to things like infestations, and are generally going to be simpler to wipe-clean. Darker tiles and those with darker grouting can also be a good idea too.

Avoid light carpet

No matter who you have renting your home, light carpet is not going to last well. When stains come up, they will show really easily, which isn’t a good thing. Even with regular carpet cleaning, it will be an effort to keep them looking as new.

Similar Posts:

GD Star Rating

loading...

GD Star Rating

loading...