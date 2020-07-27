Companies to Invest in and One to Look Out For

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

While the world might be facing uncertain times today, that does not mean that you should neglect the investment strategy that you have worked so hard through the years to formulate. The world has seen its fair share of tough times before, and each time many individuals and businesses come out of them even stronger. The key is to do your research and determine which companies are worthy of your trust moving into the future. While nobody can predict with 100 percent accuracy what will happen when COVID 19 is finally in the rearview mirror, online brokers do provide you with the tools and resources that you need to make informed decisions.

The State of the 2020 Stock Market During COVID 19

When you talk about the ups and downs of investing, 2020 certainly encapsulates that expression. The COVID 19 health pandemic has struck fear right into the heart of the stock market. This is not just something that is impacting the United States. Indeed, the entire world has felt the effects. At the same time, companies are resilient. While there will be many that will go out of business as a result of this pandemic, many others are going to survive and possibly even thrive. There are emerging fields that will continue to grow into the future, and that is where the focus of investors will likely be in the coming months and years.

Companies Worthy of Your Investment Dollars Today

Shopify

Even before the pandemic hit, consumers around the globe were increasingly going online to complete much of their shopping. That trend is only going to continue. Shopify is a company that specializes in eCommerce solutions. It brings products from around the world into the homes of individual consumers. Small and large businesses alike can sell their products on Shopify, and this is contributing to its tremendous growth.

Pinterest

This is another company that is entirely focused online. They have more than 300 million users around the world. The advertising revenue from Pinterest makes it attractive from an investment perspective.

One Company to Look Out For in the Near Future

It is also important to look at emerging companies that have not even opened up their IPO yet. Boring company stock is one such example. Do not let the name fool you. This is a new company founded by Elon Musk that will be digging tunnels that are slated to drastically reduce travel time between cities. When the IPO is announced, this is a company that you will want to consider. The announcement of the IPO could possibly happen when the company proves it is profitable. According to the experts at Money Morning, “Musk has said in the past that he wants his other private company, SpaceX, to be profitable before taking it public. We expect the same for Boring Co. Musk wants his companies to attain commercial viability before he takes them public.”

This information is meant to help guide you towards a new future that will emerge as a result of this pandemic. You can still see growth in your portfolio, so stick with your strategy and look for stocks that will help you realize the increases that you desire. This is how you will be happy with the returns that are generated for you in the end.

