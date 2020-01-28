7 Ways to Work from Home Using Amazon

Amazon has grown into the largest retailer in the world and has hundreds of thousands of employees across the globe. But aside from directly employing so many people, Amazon also provides tons of others with the opportunity to work from home.

Whether you want to make some money on the side or are looking for a new career, there are several options that you could consider:

Sell products on Amazon

If you happen to be able to make your own products or source them from elsewhere, you could use Amazon as a platform to sell them. The fulfillment of the orders will be handled by Amazon itself if you use FBA, whereas if you use FBM it will be your responsibility.

While the potential for profit is huge, there is also significant risk involved if you go down this path.

Work for Amazon Customer Service

Periodically Amazon will offer people the opportunity to work for their Customer Service. Essentially your job will involve talking over the phone to customers and helping them resolve any issues that they have.

The pay may be modest, but the requirements aren’t high either – though it may only be available in the US and in certain states.

Complete tasks on Amazon’s Mechanical Turk

Amazon Mechanical Turk is a platform where you can earn money by completing small tasks. The pay is very low for the most part, but the tasks are normally easy and include things like data mining, data entry, transcription, or surveys.

In general, you can sign-up to the Mechanical Turk regardless of your geographical location.

Sell books on Amazon

Online bookselling is definitely profitable, especially on Amazon. If you aren’t a writer you can source new or used books and sell them on Amazon, but the margins may not be high. On the other hand, if you are a writer you could look into creating an eBook that you can sell.

Regardless of what option you choose, you should do your research beforehand. Tools such as AMZScout.net can help you to estimate your potential earnings, so you can figure out if you want to pursue this idea.

Sign-up for the Amazon Influencer Program

If you have a strong social media following on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Instagram, you may want to enroll in Amazon’s Influencer Program. Once you do you’ll be able to create your own unique page on Amazon, and select products that you want to promote to your followers.

It should be noted that there are certain prerequisites to qualify for the Amazon Influencer Program – both in terms of the number of followers as well as engagement statistics.

Join the Amazon Associates Program

For anyone who doesn’t have a strong presence on social media, the Amazon Associates Program may be a better fit. It is similar, but all you need is an active website, blog, app, or YouTube channel to qualify and sign-up. It isn’t as advanced as the Influencer Program, however, and making a profit from it is harder.

Design and sell T-shirts on Merch by Amazon

Merch by Amazon is a platform where you can upload your artwork so that it can be put on T-shirts that will be sold. It will let you customize the merchandise a little in terms of its type and color, and set the price that you want them to be listed.

As far as earnings go, you’ll make some royalty from each and every T-shirt that is sold. On top of that, you don’t have to worry about manufacturing the T-shirts, storing them, or even fulfilling the orders – Amazon will take care of all that.

Starting to see just how many ways there are that you can work from home using Amazon? To be perfectly honest Amazon offers lots of other job opportunities, such as driving and delivering products via Amazon Flex, or earning free products in exchange for reviews via Amazon Vine.

Additionally, from time to time there may be other remote or on-site jobs offered via Amazon’s virtual job page. The number of opportunities available are almost limitless, so you should carefully go over them before you decide which is going to suit you the best.

