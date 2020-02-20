3 Best Cashback Websites You Can Earn Money From In 2020

Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash

You’re going to leave money on the table if you don’t take advantage of and go through one cashback site when buying something online.

While it’s true that a lot of people know that credit cards offer cashback, only a few are aware of cashback websites. If you’re going to look for an easy but sure way to earn extra money, look no further than earning cashbacks through cashback websites.

Cashback websites are perfect for individuals, especially college students who want to earn a little extra cash or save from their purchases.

Admit it, buying things from time to time is inevitable, and it’s true no matter how you manage your finances excellently. You’re going to need food and other necessities, and they can hurt your pocket in the long run. However, softening the blow is possible through cashback.

What Is A Cashback?

Cashback is the small percentage you’ll receive at a later date from the money you spend on buying something.

Most of your favorite retailers give you the chance to receive a cashback despite how it sounds too good to be true. Some people even maximize their savings by combining multiple cashback sites.

So, which are this year’s best cashback sites? Discover them below as this post shares the three best cashback websites you can earn money from in 2020.

1 – Ibotta

Is it possible to get a cashback when purchasing from a grocery store? Yes, it is, despite most of the cashback sites and apps out there focusing on online retailers.

The app that’s perfect for the job is Ibotta, a grocery-focused application.

Having started around 2012, this company that’s based in Denver, Colorado, has become popular among consumers who love to shop in local grocery stores as it’s one of the best ways to slash your grocery bill.

Another thing that attracts people to it is that it doesn’t charge any membership fee, according to this Ibotta review by blogger Casey Fiedler. However, there could be a penalty for inactivity, so if ever you decide to stop using it, it would be best to cancel your account.

While it’s a smaller platform with only around 290 merchants, it also offers deals with non-grocery stores.

To automatically scan for savings, you have to connect the loyalty card from the store to the app.

Browse Ibotta and find rebates before shopping. For you to get and enjoy the rebates, you can either upload your receipt or use loyalty card data. Then, you’ll get the rewards through gift cards, Venmo, or PayPal. You need at least twenty dollars on your account before you can withdraw funds.

2 – Swagbucks

More discounts, exclusive coupons, and gift cards are only some of the things you can earn and enjoy with Swagbucks.

Every day, Swagbucks gives out up to 7,000 free gift cards (source: Swagbucks review by Michael Cole), and the good thing about it is that it’s a free-to-join cashback portal based in California.

Walmart, Starbucks, Target, and Amazon are only some of the many Swagbuck partner merchants who are already over 1500 in number as of the time of writing.

You can start earning points by shopping through their app or website portal, watching videos, or browsing the web after signing up for a free account. If you’re a gamer, in-game purchases will also give you the chance to earn points, thanks to their partnership with GSN.com.

You’ll earn a one percent cashback for every point or Swagbucks (SB) you collect. You’ll also have the option to receive rewards through gift cards or PayPal if it’s cold, hard cash you want.

3 – WikiBuy

If you want a personal shopping assistant, WikiBuy is perfect for you. Yes, you heard it right, this browser extension doesn’t only offer cashback but also help you find those better deals when shopping.

By using the WikiBuy as a browser extension, you can earn cashback when purchasing from top retailers, including eBay and Dell, among others.

It’s also perfect for local offers since it allows you to get a cashback from local restaurants and retailers, which can reach up to three percent.

On top of the things mentioned above about WikiBuy, it’s also one hundred percent free to use, works in the background, and very easy to use.

Final Thoughts

A lot of people hesitate to use cashback sites because of doubts that they don’t work at all. The truth is that they’ve been around for almost two decades already. The fact that they’ve survived for that long is a testament of how effective they are when used correctly.

While it’s true that not all of them succeed in every aspect since each of them has advantages and disadvantages, you only have to make sure that you know what you need and what your priority is for you to benefit from cashback websites.

