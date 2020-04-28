10 Ways For Students To Earn Money

Photo by Wes Hicks on Unsplash

Needless to say, students need the money more than others. Being a student, you want to pay for your education and living expenses, while trying to live a beautiful life, buy fashionable clothes, travel a lot, and hang out with friends as long as you are young and full of energy.

Yet it seems awkward to ask parents for money to spend on entertainment, as they already pay fees for college and rent. Hence, most students are busy searching for work. Fortunately, this practice turns out to be a success often. We are about to figure out how a student can earn money to help them cover the expenses they need and have extra cash on the side.

Become a tutor of an urgent essay writing service

If you have a high school diploma, you can easily earn money sharing your expert knowledge with other students. No matter whether you are a pro in Maths, or English Literature, there are a lot of middle and high school students that seek help with their academic assignments using legitimate essay writing services. Being a part of a reliable essay writing service, you can make income starting at $10/hour. Yet, before becoming a part of any tutoring platform, review what legit essay writing services are available in your state.

Become a babysitter

Babysitting is another common way to earn money among students. Yet, this job has a few requirements. In addition to your personal responsibility and stress resistance, you would have to complete First Aid training to start working as a babysitter.

You can also ask your parents to provide you with a few useful tips in the area. The good news is, you can choose a family you want to work with. Thus, you can give it a try looking after one child first. Being a babysitter, you can earn $15/hours on average. Yet, it all depends on how many children you are watching over.

Sell old clothes or books

If you have no time for a part-time job, you can sell some of your old clothes or books. You can either take used clothing and books to a local consignment shop or hold a garage sale. Yet, the most common way to get rid of unused stuff is to sell it on eBay, thredUP, or any other marketplace online.

Become a mystery shopper

Another popular way to earn $100-$150 a month is mystery shopping. There are a lot of vacant jobs in the framework of different stores and restaurants nowadays. You will get paid to shop and eat for free in exchange for your genuine feedback about a place.

Become a dog walker

If you are a big fan of pets and know how to control animals, you can become a dog walker. For this job, you would have to be sympathetic to dogs and be comfortable working under any weather conditions. GED and High school diploma are two main requirements to become a dog walker. On such a job, you can earn $15 an hour.

Online surveys

Online surveys are quite a popular marketing research tool nowadays. They help to determine the main preferences of the target audience and therefore make changes to the service or product offered by a particular company.

Some companies offer paid surveys, which are a popular way to earn extra money among students. The average reward for a complete survey ranges from $1 to $5 – it is easy money you can make while being a student.

Test apps and websites

They say you have to be a computer genius to test apps and websites. Well, that is not true. While being a tester of a site, you would have to review it for bugs, overall functionality, and optimization as a regular user. The income for each completed test starts at $10. But it all depends on the complexity of analysis and the company you are going to work with.

Become a delivery rider

If you have already got a High school degree and a driver’s license, another relevant position for you is a delivery rider. You can join either Uber eats or any other delivery service available in your area. The average salary of a delivery rider is currently around $7/hour without tips.

Get cashback while shopping

If you lack time or energy for a part-time job, you can earn money while shopping. A couple of years ago it would be a big surprise, as usually you spend money while buying things rather than make it. Yet nowadays, there is a wide variety of cashback services that allow you to save up to 90% on shopping.

Become a social media manager

With rapid digitalization, online business has long ago become widespread. And social media is a powerful tool that helps companies gain a massive audience and take their businesses on the next level. Thus, there are a lot of job offers on Instagram or Facebook. Being a social media manager, you can earn around $20/hour.

Conclusion

College times might be challenging yet exciting. Getting new work experience is always an excellent opportunity to boost your soft and hard skills, as well as earn extra money. We hope our list of jobs will be helpful in terms of your financial undertakings.

