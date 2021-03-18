Five Best Practices that Help Digital Marketers Work from Home

The year 2020 defied so many of our expectations and forced us to adapt in ways we never had before. One thing we learned over the past year is how effectively various roles could be transitioned into work from home positions, including digital marketers. Before the events of 2020, digital marketing consisted largely of constantly conducting meetings with clients, giving large presentations, and collaborating with other members of the marketing team. After shifting to a “work from home” model, digital marketers had to find ways to carry out those same tasks via a virtual space. Not only did marketers have to familiarize themselves with new tools and strategies, but they also had to shift their entire mindset to remain effective and productive in this new space. Here are five best practices we’ve discovered to accomplish this goal.

1. Set Up a Dedicated Office Space

It can be difficult to concentrate and feel motivated when working from the kitchen table. Having a separate space designed specifically to accommodate your work needs will help you get in a better work mindset when you’re on the clock. One additional benefit of having such a space is that you can populate it with any materials or tools relevant to the tasks at hand, such as extra sticky notes and pens to jot down quick ideas. Consider investing in better office items, such as an ergonomic chair or keyboard, if you have the resources for it. Having specific items selected specifically for your office will go a long way towards making it feel more official while simultaneously ensuring you are comfortable during your work hours.

2. Stick to a Schedule

Even with a dedicated workspace, it can be difficult not to blur the lines between your work life and personal life. Unlike at the office, there is no one around to remind you that it’s time to take a break or to stop you from grabbing your lunch from the kitchen and continuing to work while you eat. If you feel like you’re on a roll with a particular task, this can seem like a more efficient way of getting work done. However, this will likely lead you to become burned out very quickly. When working from home, it’s important to organize your day the same way you would when working at the office, including taking scheduled breaks and having clear work hours.

3. Use the Appropriate Tools for the Job

This may seem like a relatively straightforward statement, but it can often be difficult to put into practice. Selecting appropriate tools goes beyond simply seeking out whichever platform has the features best suited to your individual needs. For instance, consider tools utilized to conduct video calls. Depending on the projects you are preparing to discuss with a client or team member, there may be a specific tool with unique features that allows you to share information more effectively. However, if the tool is not user-friendly or well-known, it might not be the right choice.

Most people are familiar with a handful of video calling platforms and have relied on those platforms for a large part of the past year. Allowing them to continue using said platforms when communicating with you increases their comfort level and allows them to focus less on troubleshooting and more on the task at hand.

4. Encourage Online Communication

A factor that helps digital marketing teams be successful yet is often overlooked is the ability to rely on each other. In an office setting, team members can openly discuss ideas, inspiring them with new strategies and concepts. Collaboration plays a big role in the team’s effectiveness. This can be very difficult to replicate online, but that doesn’t mean you should ignore it. Instead, it requires a little more intention.

Engaging with team members in a virtual space that encourages communication is vital. Putting in the effort to set up a digital space with text channels and prompts can go a long way towards ensuring that a sense of collaboration is still present.

Communication is also important because it allows you to make sure everyone is on the same page. Touching base with your team at the beginning of each day allows you to regroup and make sure there are no misunderstandings derived from confusion over text-based interactions.

5. Continue Seeking Out Opportunities for Professional Development

Just because in-person conferences and marketing events have been canceled doesn’t mean you should forgo such pursuits altogether. Many of these resources have simply moved to online venues. In fact, you may find yourself with more access to helpful, relevant webinars and presentations than ever before. Taking advantage of this opportunity is a great way to keep an eye on what marketing trends lie ahead and share insights about client behavior.

While working from home has presented an array of challenges to digital marketers, it has also given them access to exciting new opportunities. By implementing the above tips into your work from home setup, you can ensure that you continue to maximize productivity and provide the best level of service to your clients.

