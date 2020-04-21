6 Apps that Could Help You Stay Sane While Working Remotely

No one expected that our lives could change so much in a matter of weeks. With the efforts to stay safe from coronavirus, many of us are now working from homes and just staying hunkered down in our homes. At the same time, our children watch lectures on their computer screens and complain about not having enough activities to occupy themselves with.

Although we have already somewhat got used to leading our lives largely far away from other people, you might have noticed that you are really stressed by the current state of affairs. You and your family spend all the time inside the house, and you might wish to escape from this prison.

If you would like to calm down your anxiety-ridden mind, you could check out these apps.

Gaia GPS

If you intend to go on a hike, you could download this app to avoid getting lost in some remote region. It doesn’t matter if you want to go biking, hunting, or maybe fishing – Gaia GPS can help you feel safer even if you venture into the unknown. You can download the maps so that even if there’s a weak signal, you won’t have to worry about getting lost.

Weather Live

If you want to relax outdoors, you need a plan, proper footwear, though that’s not all. You also need another element – good weather. If you plan to go mountain hiking, then rain or snow could make the trip much more dangerous. That’s why installing the Weather Live app is a good idea – you’ll be able to check the weather forecast and avoid dangerous situations. The app is available both on iOS and on Android, though if you don’t have enough free space on your smartphone, there are other methods as well. The internet is full of different weather forecasting websites – here, you can find out what the best weather website is.

Leafsnap

If your botanical expertise is rather questionable, but you would like to know the names of the trees that you encounter on your journey, then you should consider downloading this app. It doesn’t only contain the dataset of various tree species – instead, it uses visual recognition software. Just use your camera, and the app will tell you the name of the tree!

PeakVisor

If you would like an app similar to the previous one, but not about trees, but mountain ranges instead, then you should try out PeakVisor! It allows you to check the names and altitudes of the mountains, but it can also help you identify mountain huts and waterfalls as well. This way, you will be able to tell your friends precisely which mountains did you see.

Cairn

If you plan to go hiking alone, it is understandable that you might feel a bit wary of going too far. What if something happens to you, like a sprained ankle or a broken leg, and there is no cell service? Cairn allows you to enter the information about your destination and about the time that you intend to return. If you don’t manage to return within the time, the person that you’ve chosen to be your safety contact will be informed about your last location. You can also use this app to find a map that shows where people in the past had cell service. If you feel like you need to relax from all the hassle inside your home by going on a trip alone, then Cairn could ensure that your loved ones are not worried about you.

Night Sky

If you go on a trip far away from the city, you might be surprised by the night sky. Without light pollution, you’ll be able to find hundreds of different stars. Wouldn’t it be great to learn something more about them? Night Sky allows you to identify stars and constellations. You might have trouble facing your current worries, and to be honest, it seems that there are challenging times ahead. If you gaze at all the stars that are a long distance away, it might help you realize that there is no use in stressing about all that could happen. Yes, you should be prepared to tighten your belt, but as one wise man once said: “we are talking monkeys on an organic spaceship flying through the universe”. The fact that you are alive is incredible – remember that if you can breathe, then you can improve your situation.

How to relax in times like this?

All of us are worried about the future, but remember that it won’t be forever that we will be in our crowded houses. For now, though, you should learn how to relieve your stress, and unwind, even if there is too much noise in your house. How to do that? You could go outside, keeping the distance from other people. Physical activity and being surrounded by nature will help you realize that there might be a long fight ahead of you, but that you are responsible for your destiny.

