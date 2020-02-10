Working for Yourself

It is a nearly universal reality that most of us are not thrilled with waking up early five days a week to go to our jobs. Everyone dreads going to work for their own reasons. Some people have issues with their superiors and do not like the way they treat them. Others feel that the job they are in does not to fulfill them because it is not what they are interested in.

For others still, the concept of work, in general, is just not something they like and, if given a choice, would choose not to work. These reasons have varying degrees of sensibility and those degrees are largely determined by who the judge is. But ultimately, working for someone is not something most of us look forward to in life.

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to improve our situations. The problem here is that we do not have the willpower and/or the wherewithal to make a living on our own. Therefore, the solution is to position ourselves as efficiently and effectively as possible to do so sooner rather than later.

Building a Stock Portfolio

One strategy would be to build up a portfolio of stocks and other financial instruments that are designed to generate enough passive investment income for you to live off it at some point. As such, it is important to learn how to start investing in stocks and bonds so that your hard-earned savings are put to good use.

This is a relatively long-term strategy for generating income outside employment. If you make the average income, you would need quite a few years of saving to build up a stash of funds large enough to generate a sufficient amount of investment returns for you to live on without eating away at the principal and putting enough aside for inflation.

Having said that, this is also a much more predictable way of accumulating a nest egg. Although markets fluctuate from year to year depending on the economic and political climate, over several years or even decades these fluctuations tend to smooth out. What’s more, the longer you participate, the exponentially larger your pile of cash becomes at the end.

How to Go About It

Although there are many ways of going about setting up your portfolio, there are a few universal general steps you can take. Firstly, you should assess your financial profile to determine your investing capabilities. Factors such as risk tolerance, discretionary income, financial obligations and many more need to be quantified for you to come up with a comprehensive investor profile of yourself.

Once that has been done, the next step would be to specify your investment goals. If your goal is to accumulate as much as possible in order to live off it, for example, you might find that you need to put in more away than expected or tolerate a bit more risk and market volatility to get to where you wish to be.

After all of that has been finalized, you can then start executing the plan. This is where you will start making purchases of the necessary financial products and instruments that will help you hit your financial target. Be sure to check in with your investments every now and then to make sure you are still on the right track.

Generating Passive Income

There is a bit of difference between investment income above and passive income as described here. Passive income refers to the building of an income-generating asset that will produce revenue with minimal effort from you after the initial setup. This is different from investment income because that specifically involves the accumulation of financial wealth to generate more wealth.

As an example, you can build an online business that you have a comparative advantage in. What you put in is mostly your time and effort into building something up that you are capable and passionate about in hopes of it being able to generate income sometime in the future.

Now, this option has its upsides and challenges. The main upside is that this can take a lot less time to establish than a financial portfolio. The businesses that are successful usually do not take more than five years to get that way. So, if you put in the long hours in the beginning and grind it out for a while, you will be able to enjoy the fruits of that sacrifice for years to come.

The big challenge is if you turn out to be unsuccessful. Unfortunately, most business startups fail within their first five years. This means your efforts are not guaranteed to bear dividends. Having said that, this is an average and many factors are involved in determining your likelihood of success.

Being Your Own Person

One of the loudest anthems of our time is the desire to have as much autonomy in our lives as possible. Younger generations are enthralled with the idea of not having to answer to anyone but themselves. For better or worse, this sentiment has already tremendously influenced the way they behave compared to their predecessors.

Fortunately for them, the world has become filled with opportunities for people to pursue their own destinies in ways that were thought impossible just a generation ago. With affluence growing in the world creating countless opportunities and technology making those opportunities ever easier to find and pursue, this desire to run free seems poised to take off in the coming years.

Similar Posts:

GD Star Rating

loading...

GD Star Rating

loading...