The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how we view our way of living. As many countries open up and lives are returning to normalcy, we’re still going to be experiencing the pandemic’s effects for a long time. Since many of us are spending plenty of time indoors, it has given us a clear understanding of what we want to call home.

Globally, many people are reconsidering their wants and needs in a home. Given the current economic state globally and most notably the real estate sector, what are home buyers looking for in a home in post-COVID? In this guide, we attempt to break down a few priorities that will shape the search for the perfect home.

1. Light and Space

When many people, especially city dwellers, were forced to work from their homes’ confines, things took a turn. Many of them quickly realized that sunlight and ample living space are critical. Many first-time homebuyers are now considering ample living space as one of the key highlights in a house. Comparator sites like this one will be one of the best places to see the bank’s reactions to the RBA’s decisions.

For people working from home, an extra bedroom or a study room is vital. This is because we’re turning to the virtual world of video conferencing to stay in touch with everyone. In the months following the global pandemic, we expect many city dwellers to switch to larger and open spaces with plenty of natural lighting.

2. Privacy

If you’re living together with your family during this period, it has already hit you that privacy is precious. However, this takes a turn since many renters already fear for their jobs. At the onset of the pandemic, we have witnessed a lot of companies cutting down on staff. This move might push many renters to consider the need to buy a house permanently. For parents who considered separate rooms for each child, many of them have had a change of heart in a post-COVID world. Any extra room is now a haven where you can take a break from your family and enjoy a bit of privacy.

3. Open-air DIY Space

Since the pandemic kicked in, lockdown measures have been introduced in many countries. Having a small outdoor space is something we expect many homeowners to consider. For those whose houses have balconies (whether large or small), this will come in handy if you want to stretch or do some DIY activity. It will come in handy for those with an open yard to help the children and their pets stretch a bit.

4. What About Social Amenities?

In recent years, many real estate developers have used the concept of social amenities to lure homebuyers to their properties. However, these amenities were the first avenues to be shut down when COVID struck. We still have a few amenities that remain valuable during the global pandemic: ample parking space, storage space for supplies, and a yard for your home gym. Many property developers are eager to fix this by introducing a one-size-fits-all strategy for homeowners.

The housing market might experience a slow bloom. This is because many people are still trying to recover from the economic effects of the COVID pandemic. However, in Australia, the demand for acquiring property has increased. This means that many people are positive about the idea of acquiring property. We still have a long journey of economic recovery ahead. However, when things bounce back to normal, many people will likely transition to new homes.

