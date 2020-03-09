Tough Life of an Entrepreneur: Why You’re Waking Up Exhausted

Photo by Yuris Alhumaydy on Unsplash

It’s happened again. You hear the alarm and just want to hit the snooze button one more time. There’s nothing worse than thinking that you’re doing everything right and still waking up exhausted. To make matters worse, you can’t afford to be tired when you have so many things to accomplish. There are deadlines to meet, new projects to do, conference calls to make — plus, kids to feed, work to do and hobbies to pursue, but there’s seemingly no rest happening for you.

The good news is that you don’t have to live in a constant state of sleep deprivation. Most likely, your general fatigue is being caused by one or more of these common sleep problems.

You Are Getting Too Much Sleep

Now, try to keep an open mind on this one. You might be wondering how this is possible when you are always tired. However, too much sleep can also lead to being overly tired in the morning because it disrupts your body’s cycles. The average person needs between seven to nine hours of sleep each night, which is quite a big range when you think about it. Try experimenting on the weekends to find your sweet spot. Then, set your alarm accordingly.

You Stay Up Later Than You Think

You’ve done well and established a set bedtime. You’ve even managed to stick to it after getting everyone else ready to bed and cleaning up for the night. While this is a great start to getting proper rest, you might not realize that you are laying in bed awake for hours. Do you read or use social media before bed? If so, then you might be too distracted to realize that you are not actually going to sleep at your prescribed bedtime. You can fix this by starting your bedtime routine earlier, and try to stay off your phone at night.

You Use Stimulants Before Bedtime

That glass of wine with dinner might be disrupting your sleep. The same can also be said about other stimulants such as tea and chocolate. These are all nice things to eat and drink to relax at the end of your day, but they should be avoided starting about two to three hours before your bedtime. This gives the stimulants enough time to clear your system so that they don’t keep you up.

You Have Frequent Night Wakings

Your bedroom environment might not be conducive to adequate rest. Small things can wake you up briefly at night, and these episodes of waking might be so short that you are not fully aware that they are happening. For example, you may need a more supportive mattress that doesn’t cause you to feel stiff and painful back muscles at night. You may also need to block out noises from your street with a white noise machine.

You Rely Upon Sleep Medication

Sleep aids are something that many people turn to when they feel tired every day. These can help you get to sleep, but they also come with side effects such as vivid dreams that can cause you to feel exhausted in the morning. They can also change your sleep cycles so that you still feel drowsy when the sun is peeking through your window. If possible, try natural sleep methods first before resorting to using these medications that can sometimes do more harm than good.

You’ve got a lot on your plate and need all of the energy that you can get. Making a few changes with your sleeping habits are all it takes to start to feel better again. Give these ideas a try for a few weeks, and you can bet that you’ll be soon waking up with a spring in your step.

Eileen Conant Eileen Conant is a freelance business writer who also dabbles in painting on the side.

